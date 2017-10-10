MMA Fighter Breaks Ankle Escaping California Fire, Upcoming UFC Bout in Doubt

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

A number of athletes fled the wildfires in Northern California over the weekend, and one of those athletes was UFC flyweight contender and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo.

Former MLB pitcher Bret Saberhagen told the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser that Cejudo, who was staying at the Fountaingrove Inn in Santa Rosa, broke his ankle after he leapt from a secondary-story balcony to escape the blaze.

Athletes and celebrities were in Santa Rosa attending a fundraiser put on by NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.

On Tuesday morning, Matheus Aquino, an MMA manager to Cejudo's training partners who compete in Bellator, confirmed to MMAjunkie.com's Chamatkar Sandhu that he broke his ankle fleeing the fires.

The injury puts his UFC 218 bout on December 2 against Sergio Pettis in jeopardy. The UFC and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, have yet to comment on the status of Cejudo (h/t MMAJunkie.com's Mike Bohn). Cejudo is coming off an impressive second-round KO over Wilson Reis.

