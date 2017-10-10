    MMA Fighter Breaks Ankle Escaping California Fire, Upcoming UFC Bout in Doubt

    Nathan McCarterFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    EDMONTON, AB - SEPTEMBER 09: Henry Cejudo celebrates his knockout victory over Wilson Reis of Brazil in their flyweight bout during the UFC 215 event inside the Rogers Place on September 9, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    A number of athletes fled the wildfires in Northern California over the weekend, and one of those athletes was UFC flyweight contender and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo.

    Former MLB pitcher Bret Saberhagen told the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser that Cejudo, who was staying at the Fountaingrove Inn in Santa Rosa, broke his ankle after he leapt from a secondary-story balcony to escape the blaze.

    Athletes and celebrities were in Santa Rosa attending a fundraiser put on by NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.

    On Tuesday morning, Matheus Aquino, an MMA manager to Cejudo's training partners who compete in Bellator, confirmed to MMAjunkie.com's Chamatkar Sandhu that he broke his ankle fleeing the fires.

    The injury puts his UFC 218 bout on December 2 against Sergio Pettis in jeopardy. The UFC and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, have yet to comment on the status of Cejudo (h/t MMAJunkie.com's Mike Bohn). Cejudo is coming off an impressive second-round KO over Wilson Reis.

    Bleacher Report will have more on Cejudo's injury and fight status when more information is available.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Ferguson Gives Conor Chilling Ultimatum

      Steven Rondina
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Barely Conscious Fighter Carried onto Scale

      Steven Rondina
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Fan Starts in the Seats, Ends in the Cage as Champ

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Fighter Rony Jason Suspected of Assaulting Sister

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report