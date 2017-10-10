WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Conor McGregor, Jinder Mahal and More

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The next Big Four pay-per-view presentation by the WWE will be Survivor Series on November 19, and thanks to the rumor mill, the plans for that monumental extravaganza—at least from the SmackDown Live side of things—is beginning to take shape.

It is the potential for a massive one-off appearance at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, though, that was of the utmost importance and interest this week.

Which sports megastar may make his presence felt when the WWE lets the good times roll at its most significant event of the year?

Conor McGregor to Appear at WrestleMania?

If an exclusive report by The Sun proves accurate, that will be the case.

The UK-based media outlet reports "SunSport understands that a deal is close with WWE top brass, but the match is likely to be delayed until next year—with a possibility of him appearing in April’s Wrestlemania event."

McGregor's larger-than-life persona is one that would fit right in with the sports entertainment world. He is loud, sometimes obnoxious, always legit and a natural villain. Him coming face-to-face with a popular worker like AJ Styles or even Kevin Owens would draw major sports coverage and create a must-see moment for a WrestleMania that must make up for a few lackluster entries in the iconic series.

McGregor, who fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a pay-per-view juggernaut this past August, would lend mainstream credibility to the WWE's Granddaddy of Them All and provide the first legitimate box-office draw for the event since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to face John Cena in 2012.



Jinder Mahal's Next Challenger

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reports AJ Styles is in consideration to challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship next.

"After Survivor Series (and one or both men being involved in a Team Shane vs. Team Owens match), AJ Styles is being considered as the next challenger for Jinder Mahal’s WWE title."

If that turns out to be the case, it makes sense as to why WWE Creative would have been so eager to take the United States Championship off Styles at Hell in a Cell, yet protect him in a Triple Threat match the way it did.

Styles has repeatedly referred to SmackDown Live as "The House That AJ Styles Built." He has been the face of the Tuesday night show since the brand extension in July of 2016. Standing up the oppressive champion Mahal and attempting to overcome the numbers disadvantage he presents, thanks to the presence of The Singh Brothers, is the most logical next program.

That Styles can provide Mahal that series of strong, championship-worthy performances he needs to add legitimacy to his reign only strengthens the case for The Phenomenal One as the next No. 1 contender.

Plans for Samoa Joe

Though he headlined SummerSlam, competing in a high-profile Fatal 4-Way match also involving universal champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe suffered an injury shortly thereafter and has spent the first part of the fall months watching the Raw brand from the sidelines.

Thanks to another piece from Ortman, we have an idea of what The Samoan Submission Machine will be up to when he returns to television in the near future.

"When he returns from injury, Samoa Joe could be feuding with Braun Strowman and Finn Balor."

A series of hard-hitting brawls with Strowman would captivate fans, while a feud with Balor would rekindle the intensity of their NXT program and showcase the skills both men possess between the ropes.

Either way, Joe appears to be poised to create moments and matches that will keep fans invested in him, continuing a superb year as a member of the Raw brand.