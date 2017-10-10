Arsenal Transfer News: Manchester City 'Confident' of Move for Alexis Sanchez

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly "confident" of signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January, and his Gunners team-mates are "understood to believe the Chilean will finally be allowed to leave."

According to Jason Burt of the Telegraph, while Sanchez will be available for free next summer when his contract expires—and can reach agreements with clubs in January to that end—City are expected to make a bid for him in an attempt to snap him up early.

The offer is likely to be "significantly less" than the £60 million they bid for him in the summer, but it will be the Gunners' last chance to cash in on him before he departs.

Sanchez is a key player at the Emirates Stadium, as his numbers demonstrate, per Squawka Football:

Indeed, he's not only one of Arsenal's only world-class talents, he's among the best players in the Premier League.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen believes the attacker is unfortunate not to be among the nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or:

Despite his talent, if there's one team in the English top flight who aren't particularly in need of his services, it's Man City.

The Sky Blues not only boast Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus among their forward options, they also have Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, along with Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva behind them.

Bernardo Silva, one of City's marquee signings in the summer, has made just three starts this season because of the level of competition he faces at the Etihad Stadium.

Goal's Sam Lee has been impressed with all of City's attacking talent:

That's not to say Sanchez could not contribute to their cause, though.

He'd make their first-choice XI even stronger, enhancing their depth further as they look to compete for major honours on multiple fronts.

His versatility in being able to play centrally or out wide would also come in handy, allowing Guardiola more flexibility when it comes to assembling his front line.

As Burt noted, though, much will depend on Arsenal's situation come January and their ability to replace Sanchez, as cashing in on him will hardly be worth it if they miss out on a UEFA Champions League place as a result.