De'Aaron Fox Leaves Game vs. Timberwolves After Quad Injury in 1st Quarter

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings announced De'Aaron Fox suffered a left quad contusion in the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

Fox was subsequently ruled out for the game after scoring two points in seven minutes.

Sacramento selected Fox with the fifth overall pick in June's draft following his standout season at the University of Kentucky. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 36 games during his only campaign with the Wildcats.

The 19-year-old New Orleans native dealt with a knee injury while at Kentucky, but it only forced him to sit out one contest. More recently, he suffered a lower back bruise during the preseason that caused him to miss a little time.

If he's forced back to the sideline with the latest ailment, George Hill should receive a lion's share of the playing time at point guard. It could also create more chances for Frank Mason III and Garrett Temple to see extended run as part of the perimeter rotation.

Ultimately, signing Hill as a free agent in July ensured the Kings wouldn't be forced to put too much pressure on Fox's shoulders throughout his debut season. The veteran guard's presence also means the team can take a cautious approach with the rookie's injury recovery.