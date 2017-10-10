Josina Anderson to Donald Trump: Stop Attacking Jemele Hill and Media Entities

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

ESPN NFL insider Josina Anderson asked United States President Donald Trump to stop attacking journalists, including ESPN colleague Jemele Hill, in a Tuesday morning post on social media.

Trump posted a message early Tuesday after Hill was suspended Monday for a violation of the company's social media guidelines due to her comments about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones:

"Stop attacking our colleague Jemele Hill, any other journalists or media entities. We are doing our work," Anderson posted in response.

Trump and Hill have been at odds since last month when the SportsCenter anchor called him a "white supremacist" on Twitter. She didn't apologize for the comments, calling them her "personal beliefs," but said she regretted how the public response "painted ESPN in an unfair light."

In addition, Trump has continued to attack the NFL for allowing players to sit or kneel during the national anthem, an effort started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the 2016 preseason to make a statement about social injustice.

"Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!" Trump tweeted Tuesday.

He previously suggested NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the anthem.

Peter King of The MMQB responded to the latest Trump-related NFL controversy Tuesday:

A CNN poll released last month showed 49 percent of respondents said players are doing the "wrong thing" by protesting during the national anthem while 43 percent said it's the "right thing."