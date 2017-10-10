Fallout of Sami Zayn's Actions: Latest Rumors, Preview for WWE SmackDown Oct. 10

Credit: WWE.com

The audience won't be able to focus on anything else during Tuesday's WWE SmackDown until it gets some answers about Sami Zayn.

The Underdog from the Underground stunned the WWE world Sunday at Hell in a Cell when he yanked Kevin Owens out of harm's way. Why would Zayn save his mortal enemy? Has he turned heel? Does he have some vendetta against the blue brand's commissioner, Shane McMahon?

Clarity is likely on its way as SmackDown heads to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tuesday's show will feature the aftermath of Sunday's pay-per-view. Aside from what Zayn will say, that includes a United States Championship rematch, The Usos basking in their victory and Superstars looking to get into position to challenge Natalya for the SmackDown women's title.

Read on for a full preview of Tuesday's show, from who is rumored to return to matches on the docket. Backstage news and the SmackDown preview on WWE.com assist as we take a look forward at what's set to unfold.

The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

The countdown to Paige's return continues.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that "all signs" are that Paige is medically cleared after recovering from a neck injury. He noted that she's likely headed to the blue brand.

"The belief is that although she was drafted to Raw in 2016 during the brand split, that will be ignored and she will return to the ring as part of the SmackDown brand next month," Johnson wrote.

In addition, Johnson reported that a trio of Superstars we haven't seen in a while have been traveling with the brand. He wrote, "Primo Colon, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan have all been on the road of late but haven't been used on SmackDown TV. The latter two have been used on live events. Colon has not."

With new narratives sure to get rolling after Hell in a Cell, there's a good chance some of these faces appear on the air for a change.

Shane-O-Mac probably won't be showing up to SmackDown. WWE.com reported that the SmackDown commissioner "may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder" after his brutal Hell in a Cell match.

Considering the source, it's hard to tell which of those are kayfabe injuries and which are legit, but either way, McMahon will be probably be taking a week or two off.

SmackDown Streaks

Randy Orton discovered that there's nothing quite like a few go-rounds with Aiden English to get your win-loss record back on the right track.

After dropping a few bouts to Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, The Viper is on a roll once more thanks in part to two collisions with English. After beating the crooner last Tuesday, Orton now has three straight wins under his belt, per Cagematch.net.

And now after trouncing Rusev at Hell in a Cell, Orton is firmly in SmackDown's top tier again. It's hard to imagine him getting another WWE title shot for the moment, but he may hang around the championship picture.

Mike Kanellis, meanwhile, is sliding in the opposite direction. The newcomer fell to Bobby Roode last week to continue his losing ways.

He now has four consecutive defeats to this name, per CageMatch.net. And Kanellis is only 1-4 since making his SmackDown debut.

WWE doesn't seem to think of him anything other than a punching bag, which makes one wonder why the company brought him in at all.

Hell in a Cell Fallout

Why Sami why?

As of now, fans can only speculate about what's going on with Zayn. But that will soon change. Zayn is bound to provide some insight into why he saved Owens on Sunday and left McMahon to crash and burn as a result.

Will we see a nastier, more aggressive side of the longtime babyface? Is a Zayn-Owens union on its way? Questions are set to turn to answers as the former NXT champ takes the stage.

There isn't any confusion about The Usos' situation. The brothers will enter Tuesday's SmackDown looking to both celebrate and recover after snatching the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The New Day in a grueling Hell in a Cell match.

There's a chance The Usos get a look at who may challenge them next. The WWE.com SmackDown preview asked, "How will Sunday's brutal battle affect the new champions and any team who may want to step up to them?"

As for the SmackDown Women's Championship picture, both Carmella and Becky Lynch will have a chance to climb toward title contention.

They will face each other Tuesday night in singles action. Both women were inactive for the Hell in a Cell PPV as Natalya got past Charlotte Flair to keep her title. The Queen is surely not done chasing that crown, but a victory for Carmella or Lynch here would get them closer to the coveted No. 1 contender spot.

Fresh off a championship victory on Sunday, Baron Corbin will take on AJ Styles.

Credit: WWE.com

The Lone Wolf won the U.S. title in a Triple Threat match at the PPV. Styles didn't wait long to demand a rematch. He'll now get a crack at the man who took his belt but without the added X-factor of a third opponent this time around.

SmackDown promises to build on the buzz Hell in a Cell created. Zayn's story advancing and Styles on the hunt for gold assure that Tuesday night will be an enticing one.