Cody Bellinger Becomes Youngest Dodger to Hit Home Run in Postseason

Fact: With a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 on Monday, Cody Bellinger (22 years, 88 days) became the youngest player in Los Angeles Dodgers history to hit a home run in the postseason. Bellinger's teammate Corey Seager (22 years, 163 days) previously held the record.

Source: MLB Network