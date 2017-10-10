    Cody Bellinger Becomes Youngest Dodger to Hit Home Run in Postseason

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger connects for a solo home run during the fifth inning of game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Fact: With a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 on Monday, Cody Bellinger (22 years, 88 days) became the youngest player in Los Angeles Dodgers history to hit a home run in the postseason. Bellinger's teammate Corey Seager (22 years, 163 days) previously held the record.

    Source: MLB Network

