    Rajon Rondo Reportedly Underwent Sports Hernia Surgery, Out 4-6 Weeks

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 03: Rajon Rondo #9 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives with the ball during a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls at the Smoothie King Center on October 3, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo underwent sports hernia surgery and is expected to miss four to six weeks, Shams Charania of The Vertical reported Tuesday.     

    The Pelicans signed Rondo to a one-year contract during the offseason and planned to start him alongside Jrue Holiday.

    Rondo is set to play for his fifth different team in the past four seasons after spending the first seven-plus years of his career with the Boston Celtics.

    The 31-year-old veteran played for the Chicago Bulls last season, averaging 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in 69 regular-season contests.

    During the Bulls' first-round playoff series against the Celtics, Rondo suffered a broken right thumb, and Boston went on to eliminate Chicago in six games.

    Rondo is a four-time All-Star and former NBA champion (2007-08) who boasts career averages of 10.7 points, 8.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

    He has led the NBA in assists per contest on three occasions, including in 2015-16, when he put up 11.7 helpers per game with the Sacramento Kings.

    During Rondo's absence, the ball-handling burden will likely shift back to Holiday, who will see action alongside the likes of E'Twaun Moore, Jordan Crawford, Tony Allen, Ian Clark and Frank Jackson.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      'It's Very Risky' - Some Insiders Puzzled by Embiid Deal

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report
      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      Metrics 101: Greatest Shooting Seasons in NBA History

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: 76ers, Embiid Agree to 5-Yr/$148M Extension

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LBJ Supports New ASG: 'We Had to Do Something'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report