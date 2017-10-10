Josh Gordon Talks Drug Use; WR Reportedly Plans to File for Reinstatement

David Richard/Associated Press

In a mini-documentary released by UNINTERRUPTED on Tuesday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon discussed his struggles with drug addiction.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Gordon ran down the list of drugs he has excessively used since entering the NFL in 2012: "I've used alcohol on many, many occasions, Xanax on many occasions, cocaine several occasions, marijuana most of my life, codeine, cough syrup...methazine is very prevalent where I'm from. It's what I grew up using."

While Gordon remains suspended by the NFL for multiple violations of the league's substance-abuse policy, a source indicated he plans to apply for reinstatement.

Gordon recently completed a rehab stint of more than 90 days, marking the fourth documented time he has entered rehab, per Cabot.

In the video, Gordon characterized his first rehab stint in 2014 as a "publicity stunt," but said he had an epiphany this past summer.

After wandering the streets of Gainesville, Florida, in search of drugs, the former All-Pro came to a decision regarding his future:

"And then just something click in my head at that point, it's like 'man, you did it again. You're willing to throw away everything you ever worked hard for, everything you ever had out of life. It was so strange, but I just had a desire to stop. I had the desire to get help, invest myself 100 percent into whatever was going to help save my life. It never really set in the severity of if you fail a drug test, this is over. They're not going to let you keep playing. I never really took it serious. I thought I could keep on doing it and get away with it and get away with it."

Gordon also revealed that he violated the NFL substance-abuse policy again prior to entering rehab, which means a four-game suspension is likely if he is reinstated.

The 6'3", 225-pound Gordon has been suspended for 43 of the Browns' past 48 games, and he hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season contest since 2014.

During a 2013 campaign that saw him appear in 14 games, Gordon made 87 catches, led the league with 1,646 yards and reeled in nine touchdowns.

Now 26, Gordon is still under contract with the Browns before he is slated to become a restricted free agent in 2018, per Spotrac.