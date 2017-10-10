Washington State Cougars vs California Golden Bears: Odds, Football Betting Pick

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The California Golden Bears own a 10-2 lead over the last 12 meetings with the Washington State Cougars, but WSU beat Cal last year and is 3-1 against the spread over the last four encounters.

The Cougars will play as double-digit favorites on the road when they battle the Bears on Friday night in Berkeley.

College football point spread: The Cougars opened as 12.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 38.6-18.4 Cougars (College football picks on every game)

Why the Washington State Cougars can cover the spread

The Cougars are off to their first 6-0 start since 2001, following their 33-10 victory at Oregon last week.

WSU took a 7-0 lead on its first play from scrimmage when quarterback Luke Falk connected with running back Jamal Morrow from 41 yards out, fell down to the Ducks 10-7, then scored the final 26 points of the game for the win and the cover as two-point favorites.

On the night, the Cougars outgained Oregon 369-277. Falk threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, kicker Erik Powell made four field goals in four attempts, and the Washington State defense held the Ducks to just two-for-20 on third-down and fourth-down conversions.

Two weeks ago, the Cougars picked up their biggest win in recent memory, pulling a 30-27 upset of USC. They're also 4-0 ATS over their last four games.

Why the California Golden Bears can cover the spread

The Bears began this season well enough with three straight wins, and they gave Southern Cal a good game in a 30-20 loss. Now, however, they're trying to halt a three-game losing streak, after falling at Washington last week 38-7.

Cal had a chance to make a red-zone stop with the score still tied at 0-0 midway through the first quarter, but a potential interception in the end zone was ripped away for a Huskies touchdown. The game went downhill from there for the Bears in a performance better left forgotten.

Two weeks ago, Cal only trailed Oregon by a touchdown with 10 minutes to go and still had the 17-point spread covered down 38-24, but they gave up a score with two minutes left and missed out on the cash.

Smart pick

The Cougars showed some character last week by avoiding a letdown following their big win over USC. They've also outgained all three Pac-12 opponents so far by an average of 121 yards.

The Bears, on the other hand, have been outgained in Pac-12 play by 140 yards per game. Smart money here at sports betting sites gives the points with Washington State.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in five of Washington State's last seven games against Cal.

Washington State is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games on the road against Cal.

Cal is 1-7 SU and 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

