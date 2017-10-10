Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide own the recent rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks, winning the last 10 meetings by an average of 23 points, three of them by 35 or more, and going 6-4 against the spread. The Tide will play as huge home favorites when they host the reeling Razorbacks on Saturday night.

College football point spread: The Crimson Tide opened as 29.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 49.0-16.4 Crimson Tide (College football picks on every game)

Why the Arkansas Razorbacks can cover the spread

It's difficult to put lipstick on these 'Hogs at the moment considering they haven't covered a spread yet this season. They're also 0-3 against Power Five teams after losing at South Carolina last week 48-22.

That game was tied 10-10 when Arkansas gave up an 18-yard touchdown pass with just four seconds left in the first half. The Razorbacks then gave the game away with three second-half turnovers taken back for Gamecocks touchdowns.

Arkansas got outgained by South Carolina but only by a 358-330 margin. Four total Hogs turnovers, though, led directly to 24 Gamecocks points.

Two weeks ago, the Razorbacks put on a decent performance, beating New Mexico State 42-24. They actually had the 18-point spread covered most of that game but gave up a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and later eschewed a 40-yard field goal attempt, instead settling for a push.

Why the Alabama Crimson Tide can cover the spread

The Tide remain the top-ranked team in the land following their 27-19 victory at Texas A&M last week. Alabama spotted the Aggies an early field goal then scored the game's next 24 points to take control. The Tide didn't allow A&M to get back within one score until just 17 seconds remained in the game.

On the evening, Alabama outrushed the Aggies 232-71 and won the turnover battle 3-1. And while they got within a sniff of covering a 25-point spread with that 24-3 lead, they let A&M off the hook. In fact, Tide coach Nick Saban didn't seem too impressed with his team's performance and might put his troops through the ringer this week in practice.

Alabama opened SEC play by beating Vanderbilt and Ole Miss by a combined score of 125-3, covering spreads of 20 and 30 points.

Smart pick

Alabama often seems to take it easy on lesser non-conference opponents, but in the SEC, it's all business. The Tide owns a 20-game conference winning streak, and eight of those wins have come by 28 points or more. Meanwhile, Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen is nursing a sore shoulder, and that news probably sounds like a dinner bell to the Tide defense. Smart money at sports betting sites here wagers Alabama.

College football betting trends

Alabama is 1-4 ATS in its last five games at home.

The total has gone under in seven of Alabama's last 10 games at home after winning their two most recent home games.

Arkansas is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games.

