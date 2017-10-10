Manchester United Transfer News: Anthony Martial 'Happy,' Alvaro Garcia Rumours

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is "happy" at the club and settled in his adopted city despite rumours of interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are said to be eyeing Cadiz midfielder Alvaro Garcia.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News reported Martial is ready to reject any apparent interest from the Emirates Stadium and is "very content" at Old Trafford following an impressive start to the season.

The France international's second term under manager Jose Mourinho is already looking a lot more productive than his first as he's racked up a tally of five goals and five assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

Those figures become all the more impressive when one considers just four of those nine outings have been starts, and Full Time Devils recently broke down his blistering start to the 2017-18 campaign:

Mourinho's United look like they could now be realising their potential, and Martial, 21, is one of those players upon whom a large amount of hope has been placed.

The Red Devils would be wise to hang onto the versatile attacker. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes so and recently paid Martial a major compliment, per James Benge of the London Evening Standard: "Anthony Martial is a far better player than I was at that age. He can become a world-class player."

United signed Martial from AS Monaco in 2015 for an initial £36 million that could rise close to £60 million based on add-ons, an investment that looks all the savvier following Neymar's £200 million move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed after the move he was interested in Martial, per Metro's Sean Kearns, but his chances now appear slim, and Benchwarmers recently compared him to one of the Premier League's finest forwards:

Far from the lofty perches of their usual transfer targets, United are thought to be looking at Spanish second-tier outfit Cadiz for their latest recruitment drive and are hopeful of cutting a deal for playmaker Garcia, 24.

According to Spanish outlet Grada 3 (h/t Football Espana), United have already made contact with his Segunda Division employers regarding a deal.

The report indicated Garcia's current contract has an €8 million (£7.2 million) release clause, although that figure would almost double to €15 million (£13.4 million) if Cadiz are promoted to La Liga.

The Red Devils will have to wait until later in the season to analyse the chances they'll have to pay up the increased sum, but another option would be to trigger a January purchase while Garcia's signature may hold most value.