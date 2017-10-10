Donald Trump Tweets About Jemele Hill, Says ESPN's Ratings Have 'Tanked'

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday about SportsCenter host Jemele Hill and connected her to what he characterized as dipping ratings for ESPN.

Trump wrote the following regarding the situation:

On Monday, ESPN announced it had suspended Hill for two weeks due to her second violation of social media guidelines:

Hill's suspension came after a series of tweets regarding Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who announced that Cowboys players who don't stand during the national anthem won't play:

Hill's first violation of ESPN's social media policy came in September when she called Trump a white supremacist:

According to CNN's Brian Stelter, she later apologized for her comments: "My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs. My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional."

In addition to Jones' stance on the anthem, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase implemented a rule that players must either stand for the anthem or remain in the tunnel, per ESPN.com's James Walker.

Along with her initial tweet about Jones, Hill clarified her views on the situation with a pair of tweets Monday: "Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives. ... If fans really are that upset about what JJ & [Dolphins owner] Stephen Ross have done, don't call the players sellouts, but you're watching every Sunday."

Trump has spoken out strongly against players who don't stand during the anthem, and said the following at a rally in Alabama last month: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now? Out! He's fired! He's fired!'"

Hill regularly hosts the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter alongside Michael Smith, and she has been an ESPN contributor since 2006.