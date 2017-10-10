Week 6 Waiver Wire: Examining Top Fantasy Football Targets

Jon Durr/Getty Images

With Week 5 in the books, it's likely that some of your fantasy football teams are in the same dire situation as the New York Giants. But even if you are 0-5 with injured wide receivers, there's no reason to tank like the Giants will be for the remainder of the season.

Heading into Week 6, the waiver wire is always a difficult place to maneuver, especially when other teams in your league have higher priority. But have no fear; sleepers are here.

Below, we'll take a look at some players who (hopefully) will still be available in fantasy free agency.

These offensive players may not be the most consistent fantasy players suiting up on Sunday, but they're owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues as of Tuesday morning and could add some value to your team with more bye weeks coming up soon.

Week 6 Waiver Wire Options

QB: Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts, 7 percent owned

WR: Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles, 32 percent

WR: Jaron Brown, Arizona Cardinals, 47 percent

WR: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, 47 percent

RB: Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota Vikings, 28 percent

RB: Wayne Gallman, New York Giants, 28 percent

TE: Ed Dickson, Carolina Panthers, 7 percent

WR: Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Last season, Nelson Agholor was one of the most frustrating football players in the NFL. And for Philadelphia Eagles fans, they had just about enough his drops in wide-open situations.

But in 2017, Agholor has improved, significantly. And this past Sunday, he put the NFL on notice with one of the highlight plays of the season against the Arizona Cardinals.

Agholor finished Sunday with 93 yards on four catches and a touchdown, scoring 15.30 points in standard Yahoo leagues. On the season, Agholor has 16 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns and leads the Eagles in total receiving yards and touchdowns.

Owned in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues heading into Week 6, Agholor could be the big-play receiver your team needs to start a late-season playoff run.

Don't hesitate and let someone else take him with a lower priority than you on the waiver wire.

RB: Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota Vikings

Jon Durr/Getty Images

Before we get into how important it is for you to add Jerick McKinnon to your fantasy team as soon as possible, it's important for one to own up to one's mistakes.

I'm on record picking Latavius Murray last week over McKinnon as the future bell-cow running back for the Minnesota Vikings with rookie Dalvin Cook out injured. I was wrong. Dead wrong.

Monday night's performance against the Chicago Bears solidified McKinnon's role in Minnesota's offense moving forward. With 16 carries 95 yards and a touchdown, it cannot be understated how good McKinnon looked running the football.

While Murray still tallied 12 carries, he could only manage 31 yards. Even though Murray started against the Bears and got the first five touches out of the backfield, McKinnon took over, out-touching Murray 22-9 from that point forward.

McKinnon could be a steal on the waiver wire, owned in just 28 percent of Yahoo leagues.

TE: Ed Dickson, Carolina Panthers

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ed Dickson is the ultimate boom-or-bust fantasy prospect going into Week 6.

With Greg Olsen still on the mend from injury, Dickson has, for the most part, been a passenger in Carolina's offense in recent weeks. In Week 4, Dickson had a solid outing, hauling in 62 yards on three receptions, but then he exploded in Week 5 for 175 yards against the Detroit Lions.

He's a risk to slot in as a starter in your lineup, having seen just nine targets in the past two games, but there aren't many other options on the waiver wire for tight ends. Owned in just seven percent of Yahoo leagues, adding Dickson shouldn't be an issue at all.

The only problem you might have is deciding whether or not he's worth playing next week when he goes up against the Eagles, where he's projected to score 5.77 points in standard leagues.

With the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks all on byes this week, Dickson could be a viable option if you're desperate to fill a pot in your starting lineup.