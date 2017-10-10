Chelsea Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Plan N'Golo Kante Raid

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning another shock transfer move, as the Ligue 1 giants have identified Chelsea's N'Golo Kante as their next big-money signing.

According to Le Parisien (h/t Sport Witness), PSG would be willing to pay the Blues "double or triple" the €36 million Chelsea invested in the France international.

The report added there would be some concerns regarding financial fair play, but Les Parisiens didn't let that stop them from spending big money on Neymar last summer.

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

PSG have relied on Thiago Motta, Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot as their top options in central midfield this season, and the former would be the most likely to move out of the starting XI if Kante arrived.

The 26-year-old is one of the finest ball-winners in the world, combining excellent vision and positioning with raw strength and quick feet. Per Squawka Football, the stats back up his defensive brilliance:

His rise to the upper echelons of the sport has been remarkable―as recently as 2015, he was still playing for lowly Caen. Just over two years later, he's nominated to win the Ballon d'Or and has two Premier League titles to his name.

Kante has been a crucial member of the Blues since he arrived at Stamford Bridge, and it's hard to see any scenario in which the club would consider a sale―unless the player pushed for it.

Bleacher Report's Garry Hayes noted the 2017-18 campaign has been another good one so far for Kante:

PSG present an interesting destination, however. They are one of the few clubs with the financial resources to sign just about any player, and Paris happens to be Kante's home town.

He recently told Le10Sport (h/t Daily Star's Owen Fulda) he turned down Les Parisiens in favour of the Blues because he wanted to stay in the Premier League. One season later, those feelings are unlikely to have changed.

Chelsea have no reason to sell their star midfielder, so barring a major falling out, Kante will likely stay in west London for the foreseeable future.