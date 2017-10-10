    Eddie Hearn Talks Anthony Joshua Future, Deontay Wilder Unification Bout

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    Britain's Anthony Joshua is seen during a press conference at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 11, 2017 during an event to promote his heavyweight world title boxing match against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev. Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his IBO, IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on October 28. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff CADDICK (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)
    GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

    Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed the plans for the WBA and IBF world champion's immediate future, with a unification bout against WBC title-holder Deontay Wilder possible in 2018. 

    Joshua will put his titles on the line against Kubrat Pulev on October 28 in Cardiff, Wales, and Hearn wants the 27-year-old to fight overseas once in 2018 before taking on Wilder. Per the Daily Mirror's David Anderson he said:

    "I think Anthony's next fight after Pulev will be abroad. Maybe Las Vegas, maybe the Middle East. Then his next fight after that will be a unification—and I want the Wilder fight.

    "It's all there for Anthony, and he just has to keep winning. But first, let's deal with the Pulev fight."

    Britain's Anthony Joshua (L), boxing promoter Eddie Hearn (C) and Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev (R) pose on the pitch at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 11, 2017 during a promotional event for their heavyweight world title boxing match. Britai
    GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

    On a possible showdown with veteran Cuban Luis Ortiz, Hearn said the WBA will have to decide:

    "I don't know what's happening.

    "The WBC say they won't sanction the Wilder fight, [but] Ortiz's lot say they are about to be cleared.

    "The WBA have to rule on their position."

    Ortiz was supposed to fight Wilder on November 4, but the 38-year-old failed a drug test while training for the fight. The Bronze Bomber will instead face Bermane Stiverne, a man he already beat in 2015.

    Wilder and Joshua are regarded as the top two fighters of the moment in the heavyweight division, and the American recently took aim at Joshua, saying he's "not ready" to face the WBC champion (warning: NSFW language):

    Joshua is expected to cruise past Pulev, a 36-year-old Bulgarian whose best recent wins came against Kevin Johnson and Dereck Chisora. Pulev has just a single loss on his resume, against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014, but he hasn't faced much top competition.

    Wilder should be able to handle Stiverne rather easily, setting up potential future bouts with Ortiz, Joseph Parker and eventually Joshua. 

