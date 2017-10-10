Arsenal Reportedly Eye PSV Winger Hirving Lozano as Alexis Sanchez Replacement

VI-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly tracking PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano as they begin to prepare for life without star man and Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez.

MailOnline's Simon Jones wrote that top Gunners scout Steve Rowley has already been to watch the Mexico international in action, and Lozano could be available for as little as £20 million.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, that sum may be all they have to show for Sanchez's sale after Jones and Amitai Winehouse recently reported for MailOnline that City are hopeful of signing the Chilean in a cut-price January deal.

Lozano moved to Eredivisie outfit PSV in June and signed a six-year contract with the club before going on a prolific scoring run at his new club, as told by OptaJohan:

Any Sanchez exit would force Arsenal's hand in shelling out to find a fitting replacement, and if they wish to recoup some of the £32 million they spent to lure him away from Barcelona, then a winter sale may have to be considered.

Lozano has hit the ground running in Europe since moving from boyhood club Pachuca this past summer, and Scouted Football further detailed his prolific record in the Netherlands:

According to Jones, the 22-year-old has had a "number of scouts across Europe" come to watch him in action for PSV, meaning the north Londoners aren't likely to be the only interested party come January.

Lozano would offer the replacement the Gunners would need in the event Sanchez does leave, even if there are few players who could actually offer the same production levels as their want-away star.

Sanchez looks increasingly likely to leave the Emirates Stadium in the new year, either through a January sale or when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star's Aaron Stokes cited a report from Turkish newspaper Fanatik that said Arsenal have bid £14.4 million to sign Trabzonspor midfielder Yusuf Yazici. He is a highly rated youngster, per WhoScored.com (h/t Turkish Football):

The 20-year-old has earned comparisons to Mesut Ozil, another Arsenal star whose contract expires at the end of this season and is likely to need replacing at the club as things stand.

Trabzonspor chief Muharrem Usta said attacking midfielder Yazici "will be sold when the time is right," although Benfica and AS Monaco are also understood to have made offers for his signature.