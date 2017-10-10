Report: NBA, Japan Tech Company Rakuten Agree to $225 Million Partnership

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

The NBA announced Monday (h/t ABS CBN News) that it entered a multiyear partnership with Rakuten Inc. in an effort to expand the game's reach in Japan.

According to the announcement, Rakuten will be the NBA's distributor in Japan and offer NBA League Pass to subscribers. "This marks the NBA's most comprehensive media partnership in Japan and Rakuten's first with a North American sports league," the announcement read.

Sam Amick of USA Today cited a source with knowledge of the agreement and reported the NBA will receive more than $225 million during the partnership.

"Rakuten is one of the world's most innovative companies and an ideal partner for the NBA," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, per the announcement. "Our new relationship with Rakuten speaks to the appetite that our passionate fans in Japan have for live NBA games and content, and we look forward to working with Rakuten to provide the most comprehensive NBA coverage to date."

Amick noted Rakuten entering the world of sports is nothing new. The company agreed to a reported $235 million deal with FC Barcelona in November and has a jersey patch deal in place with the Golden State Warriors.

While the NBA will profit off this arrangement as it expands its influence around the globe, consumers in Japan will also have the opportunity to witness an NBA season loaded with marquee storylines.

The Warriors are looking to defend their crown and could meet the Cleveland Cavaliers—who now feature Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Isaiah Thomas—in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year.

What's more, challengers such as the Boston Celtics with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, the Houston Rockets with the backcourt duo of James Harden and Chris Paul, and the Oklahoma City Thunder with Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony will surely emerge.

More fans will now have the opportunity to watch them when they do.