Brandon Marshall Announces He'll Have Season-Ending Surgery on Ankle Injury

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall's first season with the New York Giants is ending after just five games.

Marshall posted a message on Instagram Monday revealing he will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday. This comes after the Giants announced Marshall suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marshall's setback leaves the Giants notably shorthanded at wide receiver—which was widely thought to be a position of strength entering the season with the veteran lacing it up alongside Odell Beckham Jr.

Head coach Ben McAdoo confirmed Beckham will also miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury against the Chargers. What's more, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sterling Shepard could miss two weeks with his own ankle injury.

As for Marshall, he struggled to make his typical impact this year with 18 catches for 154 yards and zero touchdowns in the first five games, which were all Giants losses. He was far from the dominant presence who has eight seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards and 82 career touchdowns on his resume.

For now, the six-time Pro Bowler will turn his attention toward the 2018 campaign while New York attempts to rectify what is quickly shaping up to be a lost season.