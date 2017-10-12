7 Keys to Victory in New York Giants' Week 6 Matchup

0 of 7

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New York Giants will once again aim for their first win of the 2017 season, except this time around, they're facing one of, if not their toughest opponents to date in the Denver Broncos, whom they'll meet in Denver for a prime-time game on Sunday.

Sunday nights just haven't been good to the Giants. They're 0-1 this year under the Sunday night lights, having lost the Week 1 opener at Dallas, and 21-28-1 overall on Sunday night, 10-16-1 as the visiting team.

Those few times the Giants have played Denver, against whom they're 6-5 overall in the regular season, haven't been too kind to the former either. The Giants are 1-4 at Denver, with their only regular-season win in the Mile High City coming in 1989, a 14-7 triumph.

What do the Giants need to do if they are to record their first win of 2017 and their second win on the Broncos home turf?

