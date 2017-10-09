Donald Trump Salutes Jerry Jones for Benching Cowboys Who 'Disrespect Our Flag'

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

President Donald Trump expressed his support of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said he will bench any Cowboys player who refuses to stand for the national anthem.

Jones discussed his thoughts about standing for the anthem Sunday night.

"We cannot in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag," he said, according to the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George. "We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind that the [NFL] and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag."

ESPN's Chris Mortensen shared more of Jones' thoughts:

Prior to their Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys took a knee before the national anthem and then stood with their arms locked during it. According to Mortensen, Jones thought the issue would "go away" after that game.

The NFL Players Association wasted little time Sunday night pushing back against Jones:

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith also weighed in.

"I look forward to the day when everyone in management can unite and truly embrace and articulate what the flag stands for, liberty and justice for all, instead of some of them just talking about standing," Smith said, per the Associated Press' Schuyler Dixon (via the Washington Post). "We look forward to continuing our talks with them on this very issue."