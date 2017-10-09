Robert Griffin Tweets Vikings Must Bench Sam Bradford for His Own Safety on MNF

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Robert Griffin III was among those calling for Sam Bradford to exit Monday night's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

Griffin had seen enough after Bradford started the game 5-of-11 for 36 passing and was sacked four times:

Case Keenum replaced Bradford with 25 seconds left in the first half.

Bradford started despite suffering from a knee injury that had kept him out since Week 1. Griffin wasn't the only person who thought the knee remained an issue for Bradford:

Few players know the dangers of playing through an injury better than RG3.

He stayed on the field despite looking less than 100 percent in the Washington Redskins' wild-card matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in January 2013. Griffin eventually suffered a gruesome knee injury that proved to be a partially torn ACL and MCL.

Griffin never recaptured the dynamism he displayed in his rookie season.

It's doubtful playing Monday night will result in similar long-term damage to Bradford's NFL career, but it didn't take long to see he wasn't himself and needed to stand on the sideline while Keenum took the reins of the Minnesota offense.