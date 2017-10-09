The Shield's Best Booking Options for WWE TLC vs. The Miz, Braun Strowman, More

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

On Monday's episode of Raw, general manager Kurt Angle announced The Shield will square off against The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Braun Strowman in the main event of WWE's Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view.

The WWE Universe collectively marked out when Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns came together on Raw, confirming suspicions the trio would once again reunite The Shield for the upcoming TLC event.

Add in the Tables, Ladders & Chairs stipulation, and the seven-man tag team match is the front-runner to steal the show at the upcoming Raw-exclusive PPV. Here are the best booking options for The Shield when they take on The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and Strowman on October 22.

The Shield Decimates the Challengers

Most wrestling fans have been waiting with bated breath for the return of The Shield. As one of the most dominant forces in WWE history, Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns must return to in-ring competition by walking out of TLC with a marquee victory.

That's not to say The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Strowman should just lay down for The Shield. With The Bar dominating the tag team division over the last several months, The Miz being one of the top heels in the company and Strowman being booked as the most dominant wrestler on the active roster, the makeshift foursome is worthy of being in the ring against The Shield and will undoubtedly put on a Match of the Year contender.

From an in-ring perspective, the less-talented workers like Strowman, Miz and Reigns will be protected by the elite level of competition brought by Ambrose, Rollins, Cesaro and Sheamus. The result should be a great match that tells a convincing story through smart booking and unforgettable moments.

Despite the seven men all likely to put on a spectacular show thanks to the hardcore stipulation, The Shield coming together is a special moment that shouldn't be squandered. The reunion should continue through at least Survivor Series, and the trio must win at TLC.

Dean Ambrose Ruins the Party

Regardless of how the match ends, the Tables, Ladders & Chairs stipulation is almost guaranteed to create several marquee moments. With that said, The Shield reunion could be a red herring for a major character change in the near future.

What better way to facilitate a heel turn than by having Ambrose destroy The Shield from the inside, taking the reunion away from the WWE Universe?

Ambrose is one of the true workhorses of WWE, but his character has been stale for a long time. The WWE Creative team has limited his ability to develop his character and pulled the rug out from underneath his momentum on several occasions.

While the company can't go back in time to fix its mediocre handling of a top star, allowing Ambrose to attack Rollins and Reigns and give Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Strowman the victory would create a more memorable moment than if The Shield just won clean.

Booking Ambrose to break up The Shield just weeks after it came back together would be the ultimate tease of the WWE Universe, which would give the fans a legitimate reason to boo The Lunatic Fringe.

After such a hot start to the reunion, watching Ambrose turn on the group at the PPV would be the ultimate swerve.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).