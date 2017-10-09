Florida and Nike Unveil Alternate Gator Uniforms for Matchup vs. Texas A&M

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Florida Gators are taking a rather literal approach with their nickname for Saturday's SEC game against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Darren Rovell of ESPN shared the uniforms Florida will use, which will make the team look like actual Gators when it takes the field:

"As the only Division I school in the country named the Gators, UF and Nike officials saw a unique opportunity that has been in the works for over two years," Will Pantages of the program’s official website wrote. "This marks the first time in school history that the Florida football team will stray from its traditional Orange and Blue look that is synonymous with its storied program."

Pantages noted the helmet will be swamp green ("used for the first time") and feature a gator head on the side.

Perhaps this change will help the Gators on the field considering they are coming off a 17-16 loss to an LSU team that previously lost to Troy.

Florida does have wins over Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, but the losses to the Tigers and Michigan have all but eliminated it from College Football Playoff consideration barring a head-turning finish and helpful losses elsewhere.

Even with Gator-based uniforms, it will have its hands full with the Aggies. Texas A&M is 4-2 with its only two losses coming by a single point to UCLA and eight points to mighty Alabama.