WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Sami Zayn's Turn and What Fans Are Marking out over

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 is in the books and fans are still in a state of shock.

That's because Kevin Owens' longtime rival Sami Zayn made the save for his former best friend during the main event. KO was on the announce table and Shane McMahon was perched on top of the cell, but when he dove off, Zayn pulled Owens to safety.

It was perhaps the most surreal moment fans have experienced in quite some time.

At this point it's unclear why Zayn got involved. He had no reason to, especially since the war between he and Owens is never really over. But no matter what eventually comes out, there's no doubt that the company has definitely created a buzz.

Far too often WWE goes the predictable route; that was not the case at the SmackDown branded Hell in a Cell.

The entire card had the potential to impress and it ultimately did. But it's the big moments that hooked the fans and kept them invested.

Those moments will likely still be talked about for weeks to come.