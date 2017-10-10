WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Sami Zayn's Turn and What Fans Are Marking out over

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Sami Zayn's Turn and What Fans Are Marking out overOctober 10, 2017
WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 is in the books and fans are still in a state of shock.
That's because Kevin Owens' longtime rival Sami Zayn made the save for his former best friend during the main event. KO was on the announce table and Shane McMahon was perched on top of the cell, but when he dove off, Zayn pulled Owens to safety.
It was perhaps the most surreal moment fans have experienced in quite some time.
At this point it's unclear why Zayn got involved. He had no reason to, especially since the war between he and Owens is never really over. But no matter what eventually comes out, there's no doubt that the company has definitely created a buzz.
Far too often WWE goes the predictable route; that was not the case at the SmackDown branded Hell in a Cell.
The entire card had the potential to impress and it ultimately did. But it's the big moments that hooked the fans and kept them invested.
Those moments will likely still be talked about for weeks to come.
The Usos and The New Day Tear the House Down
Some WWE fans have complained that the feud between The Usos and The New Day seems to never end. Their complaints have fallen on deaf ears and that's a good thing.
The New Day and The Usos proved once again at Hell in a Cell why they are at the top of SmackDown's tag team division. From the moment the match was announced, the WWE faithful knew they were in for a brutal war and that's exactly what they got.
Every time two red hot teams get over this much, it's a great day for fans.
Despite how many times the tag team rosters go thin and it seems there's no hope left, the fanbase continues to wait for a rebirth. There's just something about great tag team wrestling that keeps the crowd coming back for more.
It's yet another rebirth for tag teams in WWE and Hell in a Cell was the perfect showcase for it.
Critics of this feud are likely now silent. No matter what happens from this point on, there can be no doubt that The Usos and The New Day are on top of their game. If both teams move on to the next chapter, so be it. But if they continue to wage war, that's a great thing as well.
There's plenty of story left to be told and fans will be ready for it.
Baron Corbin Wins the United States Championship
Fans turned on Baron Corbin almost as quickly as they recognized his potential.
He's always been a heel of course; that's never changed. But once it became apparent that the company had big plans for him, the WWE faithful also began to come around. They may have hated him, but they knew he was on his way to the top and they were prepared for it.
Of course when he lost his Money in the Bank briefcase, he also lost his momentum.
However all of that has now changed as Corbin has won his first championship in WWE. As for the crowd that hated him and supposedly no longer believed in him? They popped when he won.
Sometimes a pop happens just because it's a title change; title changes don't happen all the time after all. But this reaction may be due to the fact that Corbin managed to get back on track and fans were there to see it all unfold.
Corbin as U.S. champion is new, it's different. He's a good heel that has the potential to be a great heel and now he has a championship strap that can help him along the way. Many believe the title does not make the man, the man makes the title.
Either way, this man definitely fought hard to earn his title.
The Fashion Files Return
It was a lighthearted moment among a series of extremely intense moments. But it was an extremely fun moment as well.
The Fashion Files returned at Hell in a Cell, courtesy of The Fashion Police. Tyler Breeze and Fandango appeared as WWE's runway crime busters, much to the delight of WWE fans. The fact that they are so over is more than surprising, especially considering they didn't seem to have much of a chance to begin with.
Breeze and Fandango were put together seemingly because WWE just didn't have anything left for them to do. But they more than made the best of it and did everything right.
The Fashion Police is now one of the most entertaining duos in the company and it's thanks to the chemistry between Fandango and Breeze. They play perfectly off of each other as their timing is definitely on point. They have impressed on every level and they are overdue for a tag team title run.
Now that The Usos are once again wearing the gold, Breeze and Fandango's title run could begin at any moment. Jimmy and Jey are indeed two of the best tag team wrestlers on SmackDown Live but they don't necessarily need the belts to get over.
It may soon be time for The Fashion Police to take on its biggest case yet and there should be tag team gold at the end.
Sami Zayn Makes the Save
This is the moment that fans continue to talk about.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are supposed to be enemies. They're supposed to hate each other. But much like Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Owens and Zayn are forever linked despite whether they like each other or not. That became clear at Hell in a Cell.
Zayn came to KO's rescue and saved his hated rival from a Shane McMahon elbow from the top of Hell in a Cell. It was surprising, it was shocking and it was definitely a swerve. Anyone that expected a typical end to the match got much more than they bargained for and now everyone wants to know why.
Why did Zayn save the man that tried to end his career? How could he put McMahon's own career, even his life, in jeopardy?
The answers will surely come in time but for now, fans are still marking out.
Zayn's WWE career has been stuck in neutral for quite some time and now that is likely going to change. The Underdog from the Underground is finally getting his chance to shine and hopefully that chance will involve more than just a one-shot at Hell in a Cell.
Owens once again managed to get a win and once again fans are left wondering what will happen next.
