Jerry Jones Says He Has Cowboys Players' Backs but Won't Compromise on Anthem

Jerry Jones Says He Has Cowboys Players' Backs but Won't Compromise on AnthemOctober 9, 2017
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered an explanation for his decision not to play any Cowboys players who refuse to stand for the national anthem before games.
Jones told ESPN's Chris Mortensen he will continue to support his players regarding other issues but remains inflexible regarding the anthem:
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
Jones: "I've always had our players' backs on issues I've been criticized for"- understands social concerns but no compromise on anthem2017-10-9 23:50:44
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
Jones adamant the policy is in best interest of players, who "need consequences" to stand up to peer pressure2017-10-9 23:52:39
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
Jones: "My job is the Dallas Cowboys. It's in the best interests of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL and the players ...to honor the flag."2017-10-9 23:54:40
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.