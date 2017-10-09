Jerry Jones Says He Has Cowboys Players' Backs but Won't Compromise on Anthem

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered an explanation for his decision not to play any Cowboys players who refuse to stand for the national anthem before games.

Jones told ESPN's Chris Mortensen he will continue to support his players regarding other issues but remains inflexible regarding the anthem:

