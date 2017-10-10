NFL Picks Week 6: Game-by-Game Advice for Current Vegas Spreads

Henry Browne/Getty Images

On paper, Week 6 could feature a handful of blowouts. Per the latest OddsShark numbers, five of 13 games have spreads of 9.5 points or more, and only three matchups have differences of three points or fewer.

Of course, games aren't played on paper, and the old "any given Sunday" adage always seems to ring true in the NFL. It's possible we may see a few big upsets, like when the Jacksonville Jaguars (7.5-point underdogs) crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-9 at Heinz Field.

Here's a look at each Week 6 games, along with the spreads, over/under totals and some predictions.

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (-3, 45.5)

Right now, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is healthy, and his line has protected him well over the past two games. It also helps that young wideouts Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess are on fire lately.

The Eagles' passing game has been clicking as well, but the secondary without top cornerback Ronald Darby is vulnerable to big plays. Hence, Carolina will win its third straight thanks to its aerial attack.

Pick: Carolina 27, Philadelphia 20

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 41.5)

If the Ravens' line gives quarterback Joe Flacco time, then the offense should be good enough to keep them in games, which was the case on Sunday in a 30-17 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Buck Allen and Alex Collins are forming a potent duo at running back, and Flacco is finding Mike Wallace for a couple long bombs. Behind the exploits of those four, look for the Ravens to take out the one-win Bears.

Pick: Baltimore 23, Chicago 13

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-9.5, 44.5)

The Houston Texans just lost defensive superstars J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus for the season to injury, which are devastating blows to the team.

They'll struggle against squads with high-powered offenses, but the Cleveland Browns are not one of those teams. Houston should win fairly easily at home, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson and wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Pick: Houston 30, Cleveland 13

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints (-4.5, 51)

The Lions pass defense has been mostly stellar this year, but they had significant issues against the big Panthers pass-catchers Sunday in a 27-24 home loss.

Now they will face 6'3" New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas on the superfast Mercedes Benz Dome track, and that could be a big problem. Look for Thomas to have one of the best individual performances of the week.

Pick: New Orleans 31, Detroit 24

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (NL)

There is no line on this game at the moment given the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback situation. The likely starter is Case Keenum, who replaced a clearly less than 100 percent Sam Bradford against the Chicago bears Monday night.

That being said, the Packers offense, which has lost various starters to injury throughout the season, is coming back healthy at the same time. The unit is firing on all cylinders and could be in line for a torrid stretch this year.

Pick: Green Bay 31, Minnesota 20

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons (-11, 47)

The Miami Dolphins have scored just three offensive touchdowns in four games this season. One of those touchdowns was with no time left in a 20-6 loss to the New York Jets.

This is not a good sign against an Atlanta Falcons team that has one of the NFL's best offenses. The Dolphins defense hasn't allowed more than 20 points all season, though, which will keep this game respectable.

Pick: Atlanta 27, Miami 13

New England Patriots (-9.5, 47.5) at New York Jets

Might the New York Jets actually be decent? Besides a dreadful 45-20 loss at the Oakland Raiders, their defense has allowed just 56 points.

On offense, the Jets aren't flashy, but some of their skill players are getting the job done. Bilal Powell did so against Jacksonville, and Robby Anderson was the star versus Miami.

At home, the Jets might keep this game close, but it's hard to bet against Tom Brady and the Patriots, who should find some success against a stingy defense. Still, the pick here is for the Jets to cover (barely).

Pick: New England 30, Jets 21

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (-9.5, 46.5)

It's never easy for a West Coast team to travel east and play at 10 a.m. PT, and that's just what the winless San Francisco 49ers will be doing just one week after losing a tough overtime battle at Indianapolis.

Washington, meanwhile, is well-rested off its bye and gets the added advantage of playing at home.

San Francisco has shown guts this year and has kept all but one game close (in fact, the 49ers lost their last four games by a combined 10 points), but this has the makings of a blowout.

Pick: Washington 34, San Francisco 10

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 43.5)

The Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense picked off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times on the road, just four weeks after accruing 10 sacks against the Houston Texans in NRG Stadium.

The Rams offense (minus last week's lackluster 16-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks) has been phenomenal, too, most notably posting 41 points at San Francisco and 35 at Dallas.

This is the game of the week, and it could go either way. In the end, give the slight edge to the home team and the heroics of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Pick: Jacksonville 20, Los Angeles 19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2, 44.5) at Arizona Cardinals

This could be the shootout of the week. The Arizona Cardinals can't get their running game going, and they should be able to take advantage of a sometimes vulnerable Buccaneers secondary (minus anything in shutdown cornerback Brent Grimes' directions).

On the flip side, you can just replace Grimes with Patrick Peterson and the same is true with Buccaneers secondary against the Cardinals.

However, Tampa's run game is at least decent behind the tough running of Doug Martin, so give the edge to the road team.

Pick: Tampa Bay 34, Arizona 31

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders (NL)

There is no line for this game until more is known about the status of Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who suffered a back injury in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. However, it looks like he'll suit up, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

If Carr plays, expect this to be a close game featuring two teams that have disappointed thus far. The 1-4 Los Angeles Chargers have lost their four games by 21 points, while the Oakland Raiders defense (in addition to a few offensive players) has struggled so far.

In the end, give the slight edge to Carr and the Raiders in the Black Hole, although the Chargers should be able to connect on a few deep passes to stay in the game.

Pick: Oakland 31, Los Angeles 30

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4, 45.5)

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked discombobulated during a brutal 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, and things won't get easier when they play the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

The Steelers have a world of talent on both sides of the ball, and it won't be a surprise to see them scuffle a bit before they figure things out and go on a tear.

However, any hot streak won't start this week against a Chiefs team out for revenge against the Steelers, who beat them in the playoffs last year.

Pick: Kansas City 27, Pittsburgh 17

New York Giants at Denver Broncos (-11.5, 40)

The New York Giants have a near-impossible task in front of them, as they will be heading into Denver without their top three wide receivers, who were all injured in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The difference in this contest will be the Denver run game, as the Giants rush defense has sprung leaks this year. Led by C.J. Anderson, the Broncos should grind out an easy win.

Pick: Denver 27, New York 10

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (NL)

There's no line on this game yet as we await the status of Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who missed Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury.

Provided he (and left tackle Taylor Lewan) return for Week 6, Tennessee should take care of business, especially considering that the Colts have given up the second-most yards per game in the NFL.

Mariota should be able to attack the Colts through the air to wideout Rishard Matthews and tight end Delanie Walker, and the running game should get going again after a rough couple of weeks.