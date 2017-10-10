Week 6 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups and Drops

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

We're already through a month-plus of the 2017 NFL season. A couple of rookies are dominating the league (Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson), and a few veterans who have been in the NFL since last decade look like they'll never leave their prime (New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, to name a few).

It should be a fun finish to the season, but until then, here's a look at the most popular Yahoo fantasy football adds and drops for Week 6. For each of the pickups and drops, we'll provide opinions as to whether they are good long-term decisions.

Top Pickups

Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky

A note to start: As of Monday night, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was the most popular add at signal-caller.

However, he didn't look right en route to being pulled in the first half of his Monday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears. It's possible he may not get a start the rest of the year given his health and the imminent return of Teddy Bridgewater from the PUP list.

The next quarterback on the list is the Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Cian Fahey of ESPN and Pre-Snap Reads explained one major positive during Monday night's game:

Trubisky could end up being a viable starter in two-quarterback leagues. The Bears offense with him at the helm could do some damage, as Chicago has a solid running game with Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen as well as a good possession receiver (Kendall Wright) and tight end Zach Miller.

Verdict: Good backup in one-quarterback leagues, starter for two-quarterback leagues.

Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack

After Marlon Mack ran nine times for 91 yards and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, head coach Chuck Pagano had this to say, per George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin:

One has to wonder if we might see a changing of the guard at running back in Indianapolis, with Mack eventually getting the majority of the touches ahead of 34-year-old Frank Gore, who is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry this year.

Of course, Gore has arguably had a Hall of Fame career, and his durability after suffering injuries in college is phenomenal, but Mack is the better option right now.

Verdict: Should be picked up in all leagues. Starter potential.

Philadelphia Eagles WR Nelson Agholor

Nelson Agholor has vastly improved this season, but it's hard to trust him as a fantasy option simply because the Eagles are a bit like the New England Patriots in that they have a host of skill-position guys who can score touchdowns.

Against Arizona, a whopping 11 players either caught or carried the ball on plays from the line of scrimmage (including quarterback Carson Wentz).

It's going to be hard to predict which player (or if any player) has a big game in a given week. The only certainty is that tight end Zach Ertz will get targets (48 in five games).

Verdict: Agholor is a solid real-life wideout, but there are better options in fantasy football.

Carolina Panthers TE Ed Dickson

With all due respect to Ed Dickson, who gashed the Detroit Lions secondary for huge gains (five catches, 175 yards) on Sunday, he's keeping the Panthers' tight end spot warm until Greg Olsen returns from injured reserve, which can happen as soon as mid-November.

Therefore, Dickson isn't a long-term fantasy solution at tight end, as he'll lose playing time in the latter half of the year.

Verdict: Fine for now, not for the playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons K Matt Bryant

This is a no-brainer pick-up. Many fantasy players dropped Matt Bryant from their teams because the Falcons were on a bye in Week 5, but now Atlanta is playing every week the rest of the way.

Bryant plays for a team with one of the best offenses in the league, and he also kicks in indoor stadiums for more than half the year. Lastly, he has a monster leg. What else is there to say?

Verdict: Top-five reality and fantasy kicker. Should be starting everywhere.

Washington Redskins D/ST

This is likely a matchup-based add as the 'Skins will face the San Francisco 49ers, who have averaged just 17.8 points per game, at home this week.

Going forward, Washington's schedule is a mix, with some easier games (on paper) against the New York Giants (twice) and the Arizona Cardinals but some tougher matchups at Dallas, New Orleans and Seattle.

Verdict: Good pickup if the matchup is right. Not a great selection on a weekly basis.

Top Drops

Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer

This is a confusing drop. Yes, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is at the helm of a sputtering offense (just 49 points in regulation in their last four games), but this team needs to pass to stay alive in games, as the running game hasn't been able to get it going with superstar David Johnson on injured reserve.

Palmer may not be efficient, but he's going to put up a few performances of 300-plus yards and multiple touchdowns a few times this year. At home against vulnerable pass defenses, he is a solid fantasy play.

Verdict: He's still a good fantasy backup quarterback and can even start if the matchup is right.

Seattle Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy

This is not a confusing drop, simply because the Seahawks' rushing attack is a four-headed monster right now with no lead back in sight.

No Seattle running back had more than 10 touches against the Los Angeles Rams in a 16-10 win on Sunday, and there's no reason to think anything will change with that situation any time soon.

Therefore, Eddie Lacy (or any other Seattle back) isn't a recommended fantasy option moving forward.

Verdict: Should not be on a fantasy roster.

Green Bay Packers WR Geronimo Allison

If one of the Green Bay Packers' wideout trio of Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams is out with an injury, then fourth wide receiver Geronimo Allison is a good fantasy starter at the flex or third wideout spot.

Thankfully, Nelson, Cobb and Adams are active and playing, but that means Allison won't see many touches or snaps for the time being.

Verdict: Should not be on a fantasy roster right now.

New England Patriots TE Dwayne Allen

Patriots starting tight end Rob Gronkowski missed Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he should be back for Week 6 versus the New York Jets this week, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Allen, who is second on the team's depth chart at tight end, has zero catches and six targets this year. He scored eight touchdowns in 2014 and six last year for the Indianapolis Colts, but he won't be seeing the opportunities to match those figures this season.

Verdict: Should not be on a fantasy roster right now.

Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairburn

This is a puzzling drop considering the Houston Texans offense looks dynamite with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the mix.

Ka'imi Fairburn only had two extra-point attempts (both makes) in a 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but in Weeks 3 and 4, he hit all seven of his field goals and nine of 10 extra points.

The only issue is that his bye week is on the horizon (Week 7), but afterward he can start in all fantasy leagues.

Verdict: Legitimate fantasy starter (post-Week 7)

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST

It's easy to be bullish on the Eagles defense after defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and cornerback Ronald Darby come back from injury.

In particular, Darby is the missing link in the back end, which is Philadelphia's biggest weakness right now. If he returns back to the form he showed in the preseason, then the Eagles could be in line for a big year.

Also, the Eagles face a couple weaker offenses moving forward (Chicago, San Francisco and the New York Giants), so they could have a few big fantasy weeks.

Verdict: A good starting defense in the latter half of the year.