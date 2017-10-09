Cubs, MLB Sued by Fan Who Was Struck by Ball and Left Blind in 1 Eye

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs are facing a lawsuit from a fan. On Monday, A.J. Perez of USA Today reported Jay Loos, a 60-year-old Cubs fan, filed a lawsuit against the team and Major League Baseball after he was left blind in one eye and suffered a broken nose as the result of being hit by a foul ball while attending a game.

According to Perez, Loos' lawyer said his client was hit during the Cubs' Aug. 29 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

"I knew foul balls go into the stands," Loos said. "I guess I had no idea how fast they went. It was like a missile."

Perez reported Loos is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Perez noted MLB tickets feature injury disclaimers that warn batted balls can go into the stands, which limit the liability of teams, but Loos was there as a guest and didn't have a ticket.

Mitch Dudek and Nader Issa of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Loos' seat was only a few rows behind the Pirates' dugout and that he has undergone three surgeries, has two more coming up and may need a prosthetic to replace his eye.

Extending protective netting from behind home plate to stadium dugouts has been a major talking point down the stretch of the 2017 season after a young girl was hit in the face by a foul ball off the bat of New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier on Sept. 20.

Perez noted the Cubs were one of the teams to announce they would extend their netting after that.