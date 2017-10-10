    Sam Bradford Aggravated Knee Injury During Vikings vs. Bears on MNF

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was once again forced to the sidelines during Monday's 20-17 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

    Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Bradford hurt his knee in the first half. However, Zimmer remained "hopeful" in regard to the quarterback's future availability.

    Bradford missed three games at the start of the season due to a knee injury, although his health issues aren't as bad as they were earlier in his career.

    Knee injuries limited him to just seven games from 2013-14, although he missed just two games because of injury over the next two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Vikings. His only other absence was when he sat behind Shaun Hill for Week 1 last year.

    When healthy, Bradford remains a consistent leader of the offense.

    The 29-year-old set an NFL record with a 71.6 percent completion rate last season to go with 20 touchdowns and just five picks.

    If he is forced to miss more time, veteran backup Case Keenum will return to the field while hoping the playmakers around him can carry the offense.

    Related

      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Defense Bails Out Vikes in Win Over Bears

      1500 ESPN Twin Cities
      via 1500 ESPN Twin Cities
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Marshall (Ankle) Done for Season

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Diggs (Groin) Leaves Game Early, Timu (Leg) Carted Off

      Charean Williams
      via ProFootballTalk
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      RG3 Tweets Vikings Must Bench Bradford for His Safety

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report