Tom Brady Sets Regular-Season Wins Record, Passes Brett Favre, Peyton Manning

John Raoux/Associated Press

Tom Brady set a new NFL record with his 187th regular-season win Sunday, leading the New England Patriots to a 24-17 victory over the New York Jets:



After a 19-14 Patriots win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 5, Brady tied Brett Favre and Peyton Manning's NFL record for victories with 186.

Brady also holds the distinction of setting his record while playing for only one franchise. The Patriots drafted him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL draft, and he took over for Drew Bledsoe in the second game of the 2001 season. The 40-year-old has since become one of the most successful players in league history.

In addition to setting a new NFL wins record, Brady needed significantly fewer games than Manning or Favre to do it. His 187th regular-season win came in his 241st start. Favre reached 186 wins in 298 starts, and Manning needed 265 starts.

Including his postseason success, Brady was already the winningest quarterback in NFL history with 211 wins entering Sunday's game.

After Brady won his 201st overall game last season, surpassing Manning's total of 200 total wins, he earned a shout-out from Favre for his accomplishment:

Sunday's win over the Jets only adds to the laundry list of accomplishments from Brady. He's the only quarterback to win five Super Bowls, is the only player to be named Super Bowl MVP four times, won two regular-season MVP awards and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Brady has been the face of Patriots football for the past 16 seasons. He continues to find new ways to improve, and he has been rewriting the record books every step of the way.

