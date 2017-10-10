Winners and Losers of Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 5 Performance

4 of 8

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Coming into Week 5, the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense was the best in the league at defending the pass, giving up no more than 215 passing yards in a single game, totaling 18 sacks and five interceptions on opposing quarterbacks. At the same time, the defense was dead last in the league in stopping the run.

It seemed like an easy equation for a Steelers win—keep running the ball, particularly with Le'Veon Bell, pass sparingly and strategically so that Ben Roethlisberger could stay protected and, ostensibly, win. But the Steelers didn't want to take the path of least resistance and, thus, ended the day with a loss.

Pittsburgh had 371 yards of total offense, outgaining the Jaguars by nearly 60 yards. But only 70 of those yards were attained by running the ball, which the Steelers did just 20 times, with 15 carries for Bell (nine of which came in the first half). Instead, Roethlisberger attempted 55 passes on the day.

While some of that can be excused because of the Steelers constantly playing from behind, taking the traditional and conventional path of "run-when-ahead-pass-when-behind" was not the right tactic to employ. Yet, Roethlisberger, head coach Mike Tomlin and coordinator Todd Haley would not waver from the strategy, something which directly lead to a Steelers loss.

The Steelers must adapt to the situation they have found themselves in rather than employing a boilerplate and quickly expiring offensive strategy that only works on paper against a hypothetical opponent rather than the real one staring them down in the moment. They couldn't do it—much as they have failed to do so in the past—and it cost them dearly in Week 5.