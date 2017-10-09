LeBron James on New All-Star Game Format: 'We Had to Do Something'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James offered his thoughts on the new All-Star Game format on Monday.

"I don't see it as a bad idea. We had to do something," he said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "The All-Star Game has been pretty bad the last couple years just from a competition standpoint. Trying to switch it up. Just like how the dunk contest was at one point it was great, then it wasn't so well, so they had to kind of switch it up. Then it got good, then it got bad and you switch it up again. You see what happens. It's hard to say if it's good or bad yet. We haven't done it yet. February isn't here yet so no one knows how good or how bad it's going to be. But I like the change. Why not?"

The NBA changed the format for 2018's edition of the annual All-Star Game, going from an East vs. West matchup to a format that will see two captains pick teams from a pool of players. Those captains will be the players from each conference who received the most votes from the fans.

