    LeBron James on New All-Star Game Format: 'We Had to Do Something'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James looks on from the bench during the first half of an preseason NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James offered his thoughts on the new All-Star Game format on Monday.

    "I don't see it as a bad idea. We had to do something," he said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "The All-Star Game has been pretty bad the last couple years just from a competition standpoint. Trying to switch it up. Just like how the dunk contest was at one point it was great, then it wasn't so well, so they had to kind of switch it up. Then it got good, then it got bad and you switch it up again. You see what happens. It's hard to say if it's good or bad yet. We haven't done it yet. February isn't here yet so no one knows how good or how bad it's going to be. But I like the change. Why not?"

    The NBA changed the format for 2018's edition of the annual All-Star Game, going from an East vs. West matchup to a format that will see two captains pick teams from a pool of players. Those captains will be the players from each conference who received the most votes from the fans.  

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Storylines That Will Define '17-18 NBA Season

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Mulls Re-Seeding Teams 1-16 in Playoffs

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Wade Replacing Smith as Cavs' Starting SG

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Iman Shumpert Releases New Iman. Video 'My Way'

      Davis Huynh
      via HYPEBEAST