    Le'Veon Bell Calls for More Rushing Attempts After Steelers' Loss vs. Jaguars

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 08: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rushes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on October 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw five interceptions in his team's 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and running back Le'Veon Bell wasn't pleased with the lack of rushing opportunities. 

    "I don't think we got enough attempts," Bell said Monday, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

    Fowler noted Bell tallied 47 yards on 15 carries after posting 144 yards on 35 carries in Pittsburgh's Week 4 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

    The passing can be justified because the Steelers were playing from behind for much of the loss, but a primary reason for the deficit was Jacksonville returning two of Roethlisberger's 55 attempts and five interceptions for touchdowns to turn a 9-7 Pittsburgh lead into a 20-9 Jaguars advantage.

    "I feel we're a good enough team to wear guys out whether they know we're running the ball or not," Bell said, per Fowler.

    The call for more carries for Bell goes beyond his individual talent seeing how Jacksonville is a mere 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game. It is not difficult to envision a scenario where a heavier workload for Bell turns an early Steelers lead into a bigger one as the Jaguars fail to stop the two-time Pro Bowler.

    Next up for the Steelers is a Week 6 date with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the 5-0 record, the Chiefs are just 20th in the league in the same stat, so Bell could have the opportunity to make amends for the Jaguars loss against a vulnerable run defense.

