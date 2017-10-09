Italy Earn Narrow Victory over Albania in World Cup 2018 Qualifying

DIMITAR DILKOFF/Getty Images

Antonio Candreva netted in the second half to earn Italy a barely deserved 1-0 victory over Albania at the Loro Borici Stadium on Monday.

In their final group-stage qualifying clash for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Azzurri dominated for long periods but carved out few decent chances, while Albania often looked dangerous on the break.

Candreva finally broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute, driving home a crashing finish after being found in the box by Leonardo Spinazzola.

The narrow victory means Italy are now guaranteed to be seeded for their qualifying play-off after coming second to Spain in UEFA Group G.

Italy provided their lineup ahead of kick-off:

The Azzurri dominated possession in the opening half but could barely develop a decent chance.

Indeed, Albania had the better efforts in the first 45 minutes, Ledian Memushaj, Eros Grezda and Armando Sadiku all firing on Gianluigi Buffon's goal.

Ciro Immobile had the visitors' two chances before the break, but in truth, neither side went close to going ahead.

The hosts started the second half in bright fashion, and Buffon was quickly forced into a save from Odise Roshi.

The veteran Italian goalkeeper then had to produce a brilliant stop to keep out Grezda's stinging and swerving shot just after the hour.

With 17 minutes remaining, Italy finally put together a move of genuine quality. Spinazzola delivered a fine ball from the left and Candreva smashed home from six yards having escaped his marker.

It was a huge relief for Italy but only a brilliantly timed goal-line clearance from Giorgio Chiellini five minutes later prevented Albania drawing level.

Italy then kept hold of possession as they ran down the clock, and Immobile almost scored a second in stoppage time as he broke into space with Albania pushing forward for an equaliser.