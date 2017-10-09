    Raiders DL Darius Latham Suspended 4 Games for Violation of NFL's Drug Policy

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    The NFL on Monday suspended Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Latham appeared in Oakland's Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and assisted on two tackles. He'll be eligible to play again when the Raiders face the New England Patriots on Nov. 19 in Week 11.

    The Raiders signed Latham as an undrafted free agent last April, giving him a three-year deal worth a little over $1.6 million. He made 14 appearances for Oakland as a rookie, finishing the 2016 campaign with 17 combined tackles.

    Latham made his 2017 debut after the team listed him as inactive for its first four games.

