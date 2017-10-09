Paul Molitor, Twins Agree on 3-Year Contract Extension

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins announced Monday they have agreed to a three-year contract extension with manager Paul Molitor that will keep him with the club through the 2020 season.

Molitor, 61, led the Twins to an 85-77 record this season and a berth in the American League Wild Card Game. It was the team's best record since 2010 and first postseason appearance since that season.

It was Minnesota's second winning season in Molitor's three seasons at the helm, as the team went 83-79 in 2015. The Twins also became the first team to go from losing 100 or more games to making the postseason the next year.

There were questions in Minnesota about whether chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine—brought aboard after the team stumbled to a 59-103 record last season—would keep Molitor or bring their own manager into the fold.

According to La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune: "The new regime agreed when it arrived last November that Molitor would manage the 2017 season, the final year of his contract. Falvey said late in the season that the manager's status would not be discussed until the season was over."

The Twins are loaded with young talent or players in their prime, led by Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Brian Dozier. Keeping Molitor in Minnesota ensures that the team's up-and-comers will have managerial stability heading into the future as they seek a title.