Mohamed Salah Has School Named in His Honor After Egypt Qualify for World Cup

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has had a school renamed in his honor after he helped Egypt qualify for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Salah scored a stoppage-time penalty to secure a 2-1 win over Congo on Sunday and Egypt's place in the finals for the first time since 1990.

According to James Cambridge at the Daily Express, "Salah's former school in Bassyoun has been renamed in his honour."

Salah had earlier opened the scoring in the match, but Congo levelled through Arnold Bouka, with the game heading into stoppage time at 1-1.

Drama then ensued when Egypt were awarded a penalty with just a minute of stoppage time remaining.

Salah then showed no nerves, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to secure a late victory and send his team to Russia.

John Bennett highlighted just show brave Salah had been to step up and covert the spot-kick:

Football writer Michael Yokhin highlighted what a superb record the Liverpool man has at international level:

The late win sparked wild celebrations both on and off the pitch, as described by Bennett:

Salah has enjoyed a strong start to the season since moving to Liverpool from Roma over the summer and has already been recognised for his contribution, per Squawka:

Liverpool will be hoping Salah can continue his good form when the Premier League resumes on Saturday, with fierce rivals Manchester United the next visitors to Anfield.