Joe Girardi, Yankees Part Ways After 10 Seasons

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Joe Girardi will not return for an 11th season as New York Yankees manager. The team announced his departure on Thursday.

Girardi issued a statement on his departure via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:

"With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back. I’d like to thank the Steinbrenner family for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I would like to thank Brian Cashman and his staff for hiring me and always trying to improve the team. I would like to thank my Coaches and support staff for their dedication to always trying to make the players better and get the most out of them. I would like to thank the training staff and the strength Coaches for their tireless efforts of trying to keep the players on the field and healthy. I would like to thank the clubhouse personnel for making the clubhouse our home away form home. I would like to thank the players for the relationships that we have fostered over the last 10 years but most important, how hard they played every day. I would like to thank Damon Oppenheimer and his staff for their hard work in trying to find us the best players available in the draft. I would like to thank the minor league staff for developing these young players. I would like to thanks Ben Tuliebitz for making our travel easy and always taking care of our families. I want to thank the media for always being fair with me and helping grow this wonderful game. Finally, I’d like to thanks the Fans for their great support as a Player, Coach and Manager and the lasting memories of their passion and excitement during the Playoff Games, especially the final six games which will remain in my heart forever."

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman later issued a statement on the change in the dugout, via David Lennon of Newsday:

David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 (via Andrew Marchand of ESPN) first reported news of Girardi's exit, with Buster Olney of ESPN reporting Cashman recommended the change to owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Marchand noted the "complications" surrounding Girardi's eventual replacement, reporting that "bench coach Rob Thomson is highly respected, but it is unclear whether the Yankees would go with a lower-profile candidate. First-base coach Tony Pena has managed in the majors before."

ESPN's report states the Yankees "are expected to look externally as well."

Girardi, 53, finished the final year of his contract in 2017. He compiled a 910-710 record in 10 seasons with the team that was highlighted by a 2009 World Series championship.

The Yankees failed to reach the postseason in three of Girardi's last five years as manager. Despite making a surprise postseason run in 2017, Girardi's decision-making came under fire in the playoffs—particularly in a Game 2 ALDS loss to the Cleveland Indians, where he chose to not challenge an errant hit-by-pitch call that wound up arguably costing the Yankees the game.

"There are a lot of people upset with me," Girardi told reporters a day after the game. "And that's all part of it. And that's something I have to deal with. The only thing I can do is give my best to this team moving forward. And that's what I'll do."

Girardi said at the time "I'll live" if management chose to let him go in part for the gaffe. While it's unlikely one mistake led to his dismissal, it's fair to wonder if the Yankees simply wanted a fresh start as they build around their young core.

Reliever Aroldis Chapman liked an Instagram comment calling Girardi an "imbecile" after the Game 2 debacle, and fans rained boos down upon Girardi in Yankee Stadium during Games 3 and 4. After an up-and-down decade, it might just have been time for a new voice leading the clubhouse.

Only Mike Scioscia and Bruce Bochy had longer tenures with their current teams among active MLB managers.