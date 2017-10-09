Gary Andersen, Oregon State Agree to Part Ways, Cory Hall Named Interim HC

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Gary Andersen is no longer the head coach at Oregon State after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways, according to an email obtained by Amy Schwartz of Beaver Blitz.

Assistant coach Cory Hall will be the team's interim coach for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The Beavers are 1-5 on the season, including 0-3 in the Pac-12.

The team confirmed the decision in an official release on the team's site.

"I thank Gary for his many contributions to our student-athletes, OSU Athletics and Oregon State University," Athletic Director Scott Barnes said. "OSU football has advanced significantly in many ways during Gary's tenure here, including in our facilities and student-athlete academic performance. This program is poised for success on and off the field."

Things have not gone according to plan for Andersen on the field since leaving Wisconsin for the Beavers in 2015. After accumulating a 19-7 record in two seasons with the Badgers, he was just 6-18 in his first two seasons at Oregon State before struggling mightily this season.

The only win this season came against Portland State while each of the five losses were decided by more than 20 points.

On the other hand, Darren Rovell of ESPN noted the money Andersen gave up from leaving his position:

Oregon State will now be in the hands of Hall for the rest of the season, who had been the cornerback coach until now. He has also spent time on the staffs of Weber State, Washington State and Wisconsin, although his last head coaching job was at Clovis North High School in California for three years.

Hall also spent six years in the NFL as a safety for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.