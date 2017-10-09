    Ronnie Lott, Byron Scott Evacuated Hotel in Sonoma Before It Burned Down

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    Former defensive back Ronnie Lott during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Ronnie Lott, Byron Scott, Bret Saberhagen and Dan Jansen were amongst the athletes who escaped a fire at a hotel in Sonoma, California, after it was evacuated, according to TMZ Sports

    The Fountaingrove Inn eventually burnt to the ground, according to a UCSF spokesperson. The athletes and many of the hotel's other guests were in town for the UCSF Medical Center Celebrity Golf Classic.

    The tournament has been cancelled.

    Per TMZ's report, "A witness at the hotel tells us the situation escalated so quickly, one guest jumped out of the hotel window and suffered a broken arm trying to escape."

    Wildfires have spread rapidly through the Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties, with Governor Jerry Brown declaring a state of emergency in Napa and Sonoma, per Peter FimriteJill TuckerKurtis Alexander and Demian Bulwa of SFGate.com.

    At least one death has been reported in the wildfires. A growing number of houses and buildings have been destroyed in the disaster.

