Ronnie Lott, Byron Scott Evacuated Hotel in Sonoma Before It Burned Down

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Ronnie Lott, Byron Scott, Bret Saberhagen and Dan Jansen were amongst the athletes who escaped a fire at a hotel in Sonoma, California, after it was evacuated, according to TMZ Sports.



The Fountaingrove Inn eventually burnt to the ground, according to a UCSF spokesperson. The athletes and many of the hotel's other guests were in town for the UCSF Medical Center Celebrity Golf Classic.

The tournament has been cancelled.

Per TMZ's report, "A witness at the hotel tells us the situation escalated so quickly, one guest jumped out of the hotel window and suffered a broken arm trying to escape."

Wildfires have spread rapidly through the Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties, with Governor Jerry Brown declaring a state of emergency in Napa and Sonoma, per Peter Fimrite, Jill Tucker, Kurtis Alexander and Demian Bulwa of SFGate.com.

At least one death has been reported in the wildfires. A growing number of houses and buildings have been destroyed in the disaster.