Liverpool Transfer News: Stefan de Vrij Stalls on Contract Amid Latest Rumours

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio are reportedly still yet to reach an agreement with Liverpool target Stefan de Vrij over a new contract as the centre-back is stalling on the terms of his release clause as he continues to harbour ambitions to join a big club.

According to Tom Coast of Sport Witness, Lazio chiefs want the clause set in the region of €40 million to €45 million, but De Vrij and his representatives are insistent on €20 million to €25 million so that he is more affordable to potential suitors.

If the Rome club bend to his demands then the Reds, and other big clubs, will likely be ready to swoop to snap up such a high-quality centre-back for a relatively cheap price.

Should Lazio hold out then 25-year-old De Vrij is unlikely to pen a new deal and he will be open to negotiate with foreign clubs in January and potentially leave for free next summer when his contract expires.

Liverpool are in desperate need of reinforcements in defence as they continue to struggle to keep clean sheets, per Squawka:

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Dutchman De Vrij in the summer after a move for Virgil van Dijk collapsed, according to reports from Corriere dello Sport and Sky Italia (via Metro).



They could still benefit hugely from adding De Vrij to their squad given that he is arguably a much more reliable defender than any currently on Liverpool's books.

Since joining Lazio from Feyenoord in 2014 the Netherlands international has become a key part of the Serie A club's first team.

Given the ongoing contract negotiations between Lazio and De Vrij it seems highly likely he could be available in January or next summer and he could be a key target for Liverpool given their recent defensive problems.