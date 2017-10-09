John Farrell Ejected for Arguing Called Strike 3 on Dustin Pedroia

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell was ejected from Monday's Game 4 matchup against the Cleveland Indians in the bottom of the second inning after arguing a Dustin Pedroia called third strike.

Farrell left the dugout to argue a down-and-outside curve ball that was called for a third strike with the bases loaded and one out. Pedroia was angered by the call but was not tossed, likely in part because Farrell came out to take the attention.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had been called out on strikes on another borderline call with the bases loaded and no one out. The Red Sox wound up failing to score a run in the bottom of the second, missing a golden opportunity to put themselves ahead.

