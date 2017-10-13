Biggest Winners and Losers from 2017 NBA Preseason

1 of 10

The search for cracks in the Golden State Warriors' monolithic facade will be a full-time job this season. Twenty-nine other teams will strain their eyes, obsessively searching for tiny openings, praying for any sign of vulnerability.

The only way the upcoming campaign features any drama is if the Warriors slip. If something significant goes wrong. If, for some reason, they descend from their celestial perch toward the plane of basketball mortality.

Early in the preseason, following losses to the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors offered a faint glimmer of hope to the NBA's underclass (which, again, is every team but them; their dominance creates a two-tier system split into clubs that either are or aren't the Warriors).

That hope, fragile and foolishly based on preseason play as it was, disappeared in roughly 30 minutes of court time. That's when, in the wee hours of the morning on Oct. 8, Stephen Curry and his team hit a gear familiar only to them. Playing the back end of a two-game set against the Wolves in China, Curry and the Dubs flashed the form that sets them apart.

Rapid-fire tic-tac-toe passing, emphatic defensive rejections fueling the break, pull-up threes from obscene locations, drunk-on-confidence floaters over 7-footers just for fun—it was all on display as Golden State blistered the Wolves for 78 points between the second and third quarters. The final result was a 142-110 dismemberment that reminded the NBA of an overarching truth.

As long as the Warriors can slip into these fugue states of basketball nirvana, these fever dreams where every mind-meld pass is pure and every shot is predestined to fall, they are indomitable.

And what about improved chemistry with yet another year of the same core playing together? Added shooting from Omri Casspi and Nick Young? Greater frontcourt depth? A likely progression to the mean for Curry's shooting numbers after hitting a career-low 41.1 percent of his treys last year?

There are possible avenues toward even more dominance. The monster may still be growing.

At any rate, the Warriors found themselves in China, if only for a couple of quarters. It was all we needed to see to know that for the rest of the league, all is lost.