Josh Reddick's RBI Single Lifts Astros Past Red Sox, into 2017 ALCS

The Houston Astros are the first team to clinch a spot in the next round of the playoffs after their 5-4 Game 4 win Monday over the Boston Red Sox.

In a game where both Chris Sale and Justin Verlander were used out of the bullpen to keep the score close, Alex Bregman and Josh Reddick came through with the big hits in the eighth to help win it for Houston.

The victory gave the Astros the 3-1 division series victory, sending the AL West winners to the American League Championship Series to take on either the Cleveland Indians or New York Yankees.

