Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The best players in fantasy football will begin separating themselves from the rest of the pack in Week 6 as teams finally begin gelling following what has been a tumultuous first few weeks in the National Football League.

Owners of Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints offensive skill players have reaped the rewards to this point while those who picked up Pittsburgh Steelers players such as Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are still waiting for them to produce the desired numbers.

Ditto the Detroit Lions, for whom quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing some of his finest football for despite a lack of explosive fantasy numbers.

Favorable matchups and desperation will fuel certain players to have the breakout performances your team needs to rebound and become a solid playoff contender.

Who should you start if you are looking to maximize your numbers en route to fantasy dominance in Week 6?

Find out now with these projections, based on Yahoo Fantasy Football scoring.

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Quarterbacks

1. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) at Minnesota Vikings: 340 passing yards, 4 TDs, 20 rushing yards (31.60 points)

2. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 250 passing yards, 2 TDs, INT, 42 rushing yards, TD (27.20 points)

3. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs, INT, 15 rushing yards, TD (26.50 points)



4. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Kansas City Chiefs: 315 passing yards, 3 TDs (24.60 points)



5. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) at Oakland Raiders: 297 passing yards, 3 TDs (23.88 points)

6. Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) at New Orleans Saints: 275 passing yards, 3 TDs (23 points)

7. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. Detroit Lions: 352 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT (20.08 points)

8. Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Arizona Cardinals: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs (20 points)

9. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Carolina Panthers: 219 yards, 2 TDs, INT, 25 rushing yards (18.26 points)

10. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) at New York Jets: 255 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT (16.20 points)

Rodgers looks poised to compete for his third MVP award this year, as the Dallas Cowboys found out in Week 5, when he put a dagger in the team's chances of a much-needed victory. He discount double-checked the Packers to a 4-1 record and should continue building on his numbers in Week 6 as he faces a Vikings defense giving up 246.8 yards a game.



Newton should find success this week, too, as he leads a surprising 4-1 Panthers unit into a marquee Thursday night game against the equally hot Philadelphia Eagles. The Panthers are the home team on a short week, and they will benefit from a quarterback who can throw and run, against a leaky Eagles secondary that has allowed eight touchdowns through the air.



Speaking of the Eagles, it will be interesting to see if Wentz can build on his four-touchdown performance in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, a team Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston figures to have success through the air against Sunday.



Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Running Backs

1. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 137 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 58 receiving yards (37.50 points)

2. CJ Anderson (Denver Broncos) vs. New York Giants: 100 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 24 receiving yards, TD (30.40 points)

3. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 158 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 19 receiving yards (29.70 points)

4. DeMarco Murray (Tennessee Titans) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 120 rushing yards, 2 TDs (24.00 points)

5. Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 169 rushing yards, TD (22.90 points)

6. Bilal Powell (New York Jets) vs. New England Patriots: 100 rushing yards, TD, 34 receiving yards (19.40 points)

7. Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers) at Minnesota Vikings: 100 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards, TD (18.30 points)

8. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Miami Dolphins: 105 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards (17.50 points)

9. LeGarrette Blount (Philadelphia Eagles) at Carolina Panthers: 110 rushing yards, TD (17 points)

10. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) at Atlanta Falcons: 85 rushing yards, 28 receiving yards (11.30 points)

Todd Gurley's argument for being the best running back in the league will be strengthened Sunday when he plays a defense in the Jacksonville Jaguars that is among the worst against the run. The multi-talented back will rush and receive for touchdowns while powering the Rams to a win that puts them back atop the NFC West.

CJ Anderson is another diverse running back whose skills out of the backfield have become essential to Denver's early-season success. Against the struggling New York Giants, he will have a field day and help take pressure off of young quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Kansas City Chiefs: 160 receiving yards, 3 TDs (34.00 points)

2. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) at Minnesota Vikings: 115 receiving yards, 2 TDs (23.50 points)

3. Pierre Garcon (San Francisco 49ers) at Washington Redskins: 105 receiving yards, 2 TDs (22.50 points)

4. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Arizona Cardinals: 100 receiving yards, 2 TDs (22.00 points)

5. Will Fuller (Houston Texans) vs. Cleveland Browns: 75 receiving yards, 2 TDs (19.50 points)

6. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 87 receiving yards, 40 rushing yards, TD (18.70 points)

7. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) at New York Jets: 60 receiving yards, 2 TDs (18 points)

8. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 110 receiving yards, TD (17.00 points)

9. Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 75 receiving yards, TD (13.50 points)

10. Mohammed Sanu (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Miami Dolphins: 115 receiving yards (11.50 points)

Against a defense giving up 248 yards per game and nine touchdowns through the air, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown goes off for the biggest fantasy day of his season thus far. Three touchdowns, and over 150 yards receiving fuel him and his Steelers teammates to the biggest offensive burst of 2017 in a game the team desperately needs to slow downward momentum.

Pierre Garcon will post his biggest fantasy day since Week 2 when he travels to Washington to play the Redskins, his old team.

Will Fuller, riding a wave of momentum with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, will see a satisfying fantasy output against the Browns, who will be too busy trying to slow the QB's legs and stop DeAndre Hopkins.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Tight Ends

1. Zack Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Carolina Panthers: 85 receiving yards, 2 TDs (20.50 points)

2. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) at Oakland Raiders: 50 receiving yards, 2 TDs (17.00 points)

3. Martellus Bennett (Green Bay Packers) at Minnesota Vikings: 90 receiving yards, TD (15.00 points)

4. Austin Hooper (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Miami Dolphins: 65 receiving yards, TD (12.50 points)

5. Ed Dickson (Carolina Panthers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 60 receiving yards (6.00 points)

Zack Ertz continues his career year in 2017, becoming a focal point of the Eagles aerial attack against a solid defensive front in the Carolina Panthers. His two touchdowns keep the Thursday night game close, and his versatility as a pass-catcher bails quarterback Carson Wentz out of a few questionable throws in the face of linebacker Luke Kuechly and company.

Hunter Henry has a strong day receiving as he picks apart the middle of a subpar Raiders defense that is at the mercy of quarterback Philip Rivers.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Defenses

1. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Chicago Bears): 2 sacks, 4 INTs, 1-6 PA (10 points)

2. Houston Texans (vs. Cleveland Browns): 6 sacks, 2 INTs, 1-6 PA (10 points)

3. Detroit Lions (vs. New Orleans Saints): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 13-20 PA (7 points)

4. Carolina Panthers (vs. Philadelphia Eagles): 5 sacks, INT, 13-20 PA (7 points)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Carolina Panthers): 3 sacks, INT, 14-20 PA (5 points)

The Baltimore Ravens defense benefits from playing rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on a short week, coming off a Monday night game against Minnesota in which safety Harrison Smith was able to goad the young play-caller into an ill-advised throw late in the game. Expect the Ravens defense to confuse Trubisky and force him into similar mistakes Sunday afternoon.

Even without defensive leader JJ Watt at their disposal Sunday, the Texans will rush a Browns team with no offensive identity to speak of, netting six sacks and two interceptions en route to a dominant performance, regardless of whether DeShone Kizer or Kevin Hogan starts at quarterback.

The Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles may possess explosive offenses, but the story of Thursday's game in Charlotte will be defense as both teams force each other into turnovers in a relatively low-scoring affair.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kickers

1. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) at New York Jets: 3 PAT, 2 FG (40-49): 16 points

2. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Chicago Bears: 4 PAT, 2 FG (30-39), FG (40-49): 14 points

3. Mason Crosby (Green Bay Packers) at Minnesota Vikings: 4 PAT, 2 FG (40-49) 12 points

4. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 5 PAT, 2 FG (30-39): 11 points

5. Will Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. Detroit Lions: 2 PAT, 2 FG (40-49): 10 points

Stephen Gostkowski will be busy Sunday when the New England Patriots take on a better-than-advertised New York Jets defense. Without Tom Brady slinging touchdowns and running backs James White and Mike Gillislee punching the rock into the end zone, the team will ride the foot of the celebrated kicker in hopes of creating separation in the division.

Justing Tucker will benefit from a re-energized offense and dominant defensive showing en route to four extra points, and three total field goals.