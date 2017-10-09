Michael Jordan Donating $7 Million to Open Medical Clinics in Charlotte

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan will help start up two medical clinics in North Carolina by donating $7 million, according to Deon Roberts and Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics will be built in poor and troubled areas of Charlotte.

"Michael really wanted to do something personally, he and his family, in the North Carolina area, separate from the work we've done with the Hornets," spokeswoman Estee Portnoy said.

The clinics are expected to open in 2020, with Novant estimating to help 35,000 children and adults who don't currently have access to primary care.

Jordan added that he hopes they "will help provide a brighter and healthier future for the children and families they serve."

The 54-year-old has been extremely philanthropic over the past few years in addition to this recent donation for local health care.

Last August, Jordan donated $5 million to support the Smithsonian's National Museum of African-American History and Culture. He also pledged $1 million each to the International Association of Chiefs of Police's newly established Institute for Community-Police Relations and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund as a response to police shootings of African-Americans.

According to Forbes, the former NBA star has a net worth of $1.39 billion.