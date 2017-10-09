Juan Martin Del Potro's Win Highlights Monday Results at Shanghai Rolex Masters

CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images

Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro battled through a tough opening round against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of the 2017 Shanghai Rolex Masters on Monday.

The 16th seed came through 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in just short of two hours, while Great Britain's Kyle Edmund took a little over an hour to down Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2 to book his spot in the second round.

Other first-round victors on Monday included 19-year-old American qualifier Frances Tiafoe, who downed Benoit Paire in straight sets, and Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

Here are Monday's results in full:

Frances Tiafoe bt. Benoit Paire: 6-4, 6-4

Kyle Edmund bt. Jiri Vesely: 6-3, 6-2

Di Wu bt. Jeremy Chardy: 7-6 (2), 6-2

Albert Ramos-Vinolas bt. Joao Sousa: 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Karen Khachanov: 7-5, 6-3

(16) Juan Martin del Potro bt. Nikoloz Basilashvili: 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Andrey Rublev bt. Damir Dzumhur: 6-1, 4-6, 6-1

Richard Gasquet bt. Robin Haase: 6-7 (11), 7-5, 6-2

Hyeon Chung bt. (9) Roberto Bautista Agut: 6-4, 6-3

Feliciano Lopez bt. Ivo Karlovic: 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6)

Monday Recap

Del Potro reached the final of the Shanghai Masters back in 2013 before losing to Novak Djokovic.

He had to work hard to get through the opening round in his 2017 campaign against Basilashvili.

The 29-year-old Grand Slam winner looked set for an easy victory when he claimed the opening set in 23 minutes.



But Georgian Basilashvili rallied impressively to level and then had four break points at 4-4 in the decider to serve for the match.

Del Potro saved all four and then converted his third match point to seal the final set 6-4, per Tennis TV:

The other seed in action on Monday was Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, but he fell at the first hurdle, losing 6-4, 6-3 to South Korea's Hyeon Chung.

Meanwhile, Richard Gasquet edged a mammoth three-set encounter against Robin Haase that lasted 145 minutes.

Dutchman Haase took the opener after a tiebreak that went 13-11.

However, he failed to convert his momentum into a victory, and Frenchman Gasquet was impressive in winning sets two and three.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Joao Sousa also went deep into the third hour of their three-setter.

The Spaniard eventually came through 7-5 in the decider and will now face compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta—seeded seventh—in the second round.