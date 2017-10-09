Report: Odell Beckham Seeking 2nd Opinion Before Deciding on Ankle Surgery

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will seek a second opinion on his fractured ankle before deciding whether to undergo surgery.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the news.

Beckham went down in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after landing awkwardly on his left ankle when attempting to make a catch.

"As professionals, we're obviously trained to take whatever is thrown at you," punter Brad Wing told reporters. "I think we do a good job with that. But having 13 [Beckham's jersey number] be the player he is, and how these last few weeks have been, battling injuries here and there, to see him leave the game like that, I wouldn't say it takes the life out of us, but it's something that everybody on the sidelines is aware of, I can promise you that."

Beckham missed part of the preseason and Week 1 with an injury to the same ankle. After struggling in his season debut against the Detroit Lions, Beckham had come into his own over the last three games. He recorded five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown before exiting.

The Giants also lost receivers Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard to injuries Sunday. There has been no formal update on their status.