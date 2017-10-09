WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Results: Sami Zayn and Biggest Winners and Losers

1 of 4

In the most shocking moment of Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Sami Zayn pulled the prone body of Kevin Owens off an announce table just seconds before Shane McMahon crashed through it. From there, he proceeded to take his barely conscious rival, drape him over the prodigal son of the WWE and assist him to victory.

The revelation was genuinely shocking, even if WWE Creative had been planting seeds for Zayn's turn to the dark side for weeks.

The Underdog from the Underground had long been the purest babyface in the company. If nothing else, fans could rely on ol' Sami to fight for truth, justice and the good of all men. He was a hero, even in defeat, because he never gave up.

The look on his face after helping Zayn painted the picture of someone different.

Why did Zayn help Owens, a man he has feuded with from the moment The Prizefighter arrived in NXT in 2014? Sure, some will discuss their seemingly lifelong friendship and rattle off their many accomplishments as a tag team during their days on the independent scene, but there has to be something more to it.

Did professional frustration and disappointment finally set Zayn off, to the point that he would rather turn to his friend-turned-rival Owens than SmackDown management?

The answer will be among the hottest topics of Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

One thing is for certain: Zayn is the biggest winner from Sunday's pay-per-view if for no other reason than he has suddenly been plucked from the doldrums of the SmackDown undercard and repositioned at the top of the brand.

Now it will be up to the performer himself and the team writing him to come up with a motive that both makes sense and stays true to the character that has been presented to this point.