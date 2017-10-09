WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Results: Sami Zayn and Biggest Winners and LosersOctober 9, 2017
WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Results: Sami Zayn and Biggest Winners and Losers
The 2017 edition of Hell in a Cell is in the books, and in its wake, several Superstars have emerged as legitimate winners and losers.
There is the consummate underdog-turned-shocking turncoat Sami Zayn, whose assist of Kevin Owens during the night's main event has the wrestling world asking, "why?"
There is Tye Dillinger, a beloved babyface who appeared in his first high-profile pay-per-view match but was there for reasons unrelated to his skill set or connection with the audience.
What about The Usos and The New Day, who delivered one of the best Hell in a Cell matches in recent memory, or Randy Orton, whose underwhelming production and creative bankruptcy has left him a shell of the engaging and compelling performer he once was?
Delve further into those Superstars, why they earned the label they did and what it may mean for the SmackDown Live brand going forward with this recap of Sunday's pay-per-view.
Winner: Sami Zayn
In the most shocking moment of Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Sami Zayn pulled the prone body of Kevin Owens off an announce table just seconds before Shane McMahon crashed through it. From there, he proceeded to take his barely conscious rival, drape him over the prodigal son of the WWE and assist him to victory.
The revelation was genuinely shocking, even if WWE Creative had been planting seeds for Zayn's turn to the dark side for weeks.
The Underdog from the Underground had long been the purest babyface in the company. If nothing else, fans could rely on ol' Sami to fight for truth, justice and the good of all men. He was a hero, even in defeat, because he never gave up.
The look on his face after helping Zayn painted the picture of someone different.
Why did Zayn help Owens, a man he has feuded with from the moment The Prizefighter arrived in NXT in 2014? Sure, some will discuss their seemingly lifelong friendship and rattle off their many accomplishments as a tag team during their days on the independent scene, but there has to be something more to it.
Did professional frustration and disappointment finally set Zayn off, to the point that he would rather turn to his friend-turned-rival Owens than SmackDown management?
The answer will be among the hottest topics of Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.
One thing is for certain: Zayn is the biggest winner from Sunday's pay-per-view if for no other reason than he has suddenly been plucked from the doldrums of the SmackDown undercard and repositioned at the top of the brand.
Now it will be up to the performer himself and the team writing him to come up with a motive that both makes sense and stays true to the character that has been presented to this point.
Loser: Tye Dillinger
There was a brief moment of excitement that followed the announcement that Tye Dillinger would compete in the United States Championship match. The Perfect 10 had been strong in the weeks leading into Hell in a Cell, mixing it up with AJ Styles and even scoring a clean pinfall victory over Baron Corbin.
That excitement faded once realism set in and it became clear Dillinger was the sacrificial lamb, the Superstar tasked with eating the pin so as to preserve Styles and Corbin's heat.
That does not mean he did not turn in a solid performance during Sunday's Triple Threat match. There was one near-fall in which it looked like, for a moment, he may leave Detroit with the title.
Then he was dropped with The Phenomenal Forearm and pinned by an alert Corbin, who picked up his first championship.
Do not be surprised to see Dillinger fade back into obscurity, his job finished and his purpose served.
It is a shame for a Superstar with the ability to win fans over and genuinely connect with them the way Dillinger does.
Winners: The Usos and The New Day
For four months, The New Day and The Usos tore the house down every time they had the opportunity to compete against each other on pay-per-view. Whether it was the main card or the pre-show, they made sure every fan in the arena left knowing they were the best at what they did.
Sunday night, their rivalry came to a head inside Hell in a Cell.
The match, a five-star classic that tested the creativity of the Superstars involved, lived up to the expectations set by their previous encounters. After each match increased in violence and brutality, the Superstars delivered a modern exercise in barbarism without the benefit of bloodshed.
The physicality and spectacle of the match captivated the audience and helped the match become the best on the card.
The Usos may have regained the tag team titles but The New Day demonstrated an intensity and aggression not typically associated with the unicorn-loving, Booty-Os-pushing trio.
So strong was the match that both teams came out looking better than they did going in, and now, they will look to continue building momentum for the SmackDown Live tag team division away from each other.
Loser: Randy Orton
Randy Orton beat Rusev.
Yippee freaking dee.
The Viper has had one of his worst years ever from an in-ring perspective. He has appeared unmotivated at times, though it is not difficult to see why. Lackluster creative and a directionlessness has left him an uninteresting character.
No victory over a wrestler so woefully mishandled like Rusev is going to mask the fact that Orton of 2017 is an unfulfilling performer.
Orton badly needs a character makeover. Generic babyface who gets by on his championship resume does not cut it when there are more interesting personalities across the SmackDown roster, ready to rise to the occasion if given the opportunities Orton continues to receive.
The Viper is a legitimate marquee star. He has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in the WWE and should be a valuable asset for the brand. At this point, he is an afterthought and boring.
A one-two punch of an indictment against WWE Creative and its seeming inability to properly utilize him.